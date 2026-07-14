Corey Marksman faces Christian Barreto in Orlando in August

Corey Marksman faces Christian Barreto on Friday, August 28, at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The contest headlines the launch of a new “Project Series” by Boxlab Promotions and Matchroom Boxing on DAZN.

Unbeaten 25-year-old Marksman (13-0-1, 9 KOs) of Sanford, Florida, comes off a unanimous decision victory over Jaycob Gomez in March on the undercard of Adames vs Williams.

Puerto Rico’s 29-year-old Barreto (15-0, 9 KOs) returns to the ring after defeating Alberto Mercado in February, also by unanimous decision.

The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight. Marksman puts his WBA Continental Americas title on the line, with the WBO Global title also at stake.

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What they’re saying:

“My time has come,” Marksman said. “Everything I’ve been asking and working for, and main event Marksman has arrived!”

Barreto said, “I’m very happy for this opportunity and truly grateful to my team and the WBA and WBO for making it possible. This is exactly the kind of fight I’ve been looking for. I’m more than ready to show the world what I’m made of and come out victorious. The fans are going to enjoy every second because, as I always say, whenever you watch El Capitán, you’re guaranteed action.”

The undercard includes: