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Three fights confirmed for Itauma vs Hrgovic undercard

Noakes vs Berinchyk is official; Constantin Ursu faces Ben Vaughan and Aloys Youmbi meets Mike Perez

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Sam Noakes makes his ring walk during his bout against Patrik Balaz
Sam Noakes makes his ring walk during his bout against Patrik Balaz at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, on May 10, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry
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Three bouts have been confirmed for the Itauma vs Hrgovic undercard, including the previously reported Sam Noakes vs Denys Berinchyk matchup. The event takes place at The O2 in London on Saturday, August 29.

  • British former world title challenger Noakes (18-1, 16 KOs) and Ukraine’s former WBO 135-pound champion Berinchyk (19-1, 9 KOs) square off in a 12-round lightweight bout.
  • Newly crowned British and Commonwealth welterweight champion Constantin Ursu (15-0, 6 KOs) defends his titles in a 12-round bout against Ben Vaughan (12-2, 4 KOs).
  • A 10-round cruiserweight contest pits Britain’s Aloys Youmbi (11-1, 9 KOs) against Mike Perez (32-3-1, 22 KOs) of Cuba.

Queensberry Promotions made the announcement on Tuesday.

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In the 12-round main event, Slovakian-born British heavyweight Moses Itauma (14-0, 12 KOs) faces Croatia’s former interim IBF title challenger Filip Hrgovic (20-1, 15 KOs).

  • Tickets can be purchased via AXS.com.

The full fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Current Itauma vs Hrgovic fight card

  • Moses Itauma (14-0, 12 KOs) vs. Filip Hrgovic (20-1, 15 KOs), 12 rounds, heavyweight
  • Sam Noakes (18-1, 16 KOs) vs. Denys Berinchyk (19-1, 9 KOs), 12 rounds, lightweight
  • Constantin Ursu (15-0, 6 KOs) vs. Ben Vaughan (12-2, 4 KOs), 12 rounds, Ursu’s British and Commonwealth welterweight titles
  • Aloys Youmbi (11-1, 9 KOs) vs. Mike Perez (32-3-1, 22 KOs), 10 rounds, cruiserweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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