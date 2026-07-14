Hassan Azim faces Jack Martin on Williamson vs Simpson 2 undercard

Hassan Azim faces Jack Martin on Saturday, August 8, at the First Direct Bank Arena in Leeds, England. The contest is featured on the undercard of Williamson vs Simpson 2. The event streams live on DAZN.

British-Pakistani Hassan Azim (9-0, 5 KOs) was originally scheduled to face Portugal’s Ruben Torres (8-0, 4 KOs).

On Monday, Boxxer announced that Azim has signed a new agreement with the promotion, along with Martin (10-2, 4 KOs) as his new opponent.

The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super welterweight.

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“I’m really pleased to be extending my deal with Boxxer,” Azim said via press release. “They’ve believed in me from the start, given me the platform to develop, and I feel like we’re only just getting started.”

“I’m improving every time I step into the ring, and I know there’s a lot more to come. Right now, my full focus is on August 8. It’s another chance to show what I’m about and take another step forward towards where I belong.”

Unbeaten 25-year-old southpaw Azim comes off a fifth-round TKO victory over Sean Murray in January.

Martin, 31, defeated Eduardo Vera Sanchez by points in February to make a successful return to the ring, bouncing back from a stoppage defeat to Junaid Bostan in April 2024.

In the main event, Troy Williamson (22-4-1, 16 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth super middleweight titles against Callum Simpson (18-1, 13 KOs).

The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.