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Andy Ruiz Jr faces Damian Knyba in Newark in September

In the co-feature, Vito Mielnicki Jr. meets Austin "Ammo" Williams, while Zaquin Moses competes on the undercard

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Andy Ruiz Jr during a press conference
Andy Ruiz Jr during a press conference at City View Terrace at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on July 20, 2022. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions
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Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. faces Damian Knyba on Friday, September 4, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

  • Mexican-American Ruiz Jr. (35-2-1, 22 KOs) returns to the ring for the first time in two years since he fought Jarrell Miller to a majority draw.
  • Poland’s Knyba (17-1, 11 KOs) comes off a third-round stoppage defeat to Agit Kabayel in January in his bid to claim the interim WBC heavyweight title.

Tickets: Can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

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What they’re saying:

  • “After we get this victory, I would love to fight all the guys that have the belts Oleksandr Usyk vacated, and we’re going to become a two-time champion next year. Let’s get it,” said Ruiz Jr.
  • Knyba said, “I can’t wait to be back at the Prudential Center, my second home. I’m excited to be back in the ring in front of the New Jersey and New York fans, and they will fill the seats with white and red.”

Co-feature: Middleweight bout between Vito Mielnicki Jr. and Austin “Ammo” Williams.

  • Mielnicki Jr. (23-1, 13 KOs), who was scheduled to face Gerardo Luis Vergara in July on the postponed Olascuaga vs Dominguez card in San Francisco, last fought in April, defeating Omar Ulises Huerta by unanimous decision.
  • Milwaukee’s southpaw Williams (20-2, 12 KOs) was last in action in March, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Carlos Adames in his attempt to claim the WBC middleweight title.

Undercard: Newark’s Zaquin Moses (7-0, 3 KOs) competes in a super featherweight bout.

  • The unbeaten 21-year-old southpaw won his previous outing in May by unanimous decision against Travis Crawford.
  • Moses’ opponent, along with other matchups, is expected to be announced shortly.

How to watch: The card will be broadcast live on TNT, truTV, and DAZN.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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