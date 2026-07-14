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Johnny Fisher headlines Zuffa Boxing 11 in London in September

Fisher becomes the latest British boxer to sign with Zuffa Boxing as the promotion returns to the UK for its second event

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Johnny Fisher celebrates his victory over Ivan Balaz during their bout
Johnny Fisher celebrates his victory over Ivan Balaz during their bout at Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on December 6, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

British heavyweight Johnny Fisher headlines Zuffa Boxing 11 at Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday, September 26. Ticket information is expected to be announced soon.

  • The promotion returns to the UK for its second event, following its June debut in Bournemouth, England, where Chris Billam-Smith defeated Ryan Rozicki.
  • Fisher (14-1, 12 KOs) of Romford, Essex, becomes the latest British boxer to sign with the promotion.

“The most exciting chapter of my professional career begins,” Fisher said via press release on Monday. “Thank you to Dana White, Nick Khan, and the Zuffa Boxing team for this opportunity. Everything has led to this point. Bull Army, get ready to assemble. Bosh!”

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Fisher comes off a fourth-round TKO victory over Ivan Balaz last December. With the win, the 27-year-old bounced back from a stoppage defeat to David Allen in their rematch last May.

  • Fisher’s opponent at Zuffa Boxing 11, along with other bouts featured on the card, is expected to be announced shortly.

The event will stream live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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