Live results: Amanda Serrano defends titles against Lucrecia Manzur

Amanda Serrano defends her unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles against Lucrecia Manzur tonight (Friday, August 21) at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

Puerto Rico’s 39-year-old Serrano (49-4-1, 32 KOs) looks to retain the belts and secure her third straight win since dropping a decision to Katie Taylor in their trilogy last July.

Argentina’s 27-year-old Manzur (14-4, 7 KOs) brings five straight victories into the ring as she challenges for a world title for the first time in her international debut.

How to watch: Live on TikTok at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

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Serrano vs Manzur undercard includes:

A lightweight co-feature bout between Jahmal Harvey (3-0, 2 KOs) of Cheverly, Maryland, and Mexico’s Hammet Keb (7-2-1, 6 KOs).

A super bantamweight championship bout for the vacant WBA title between Mexico’s former champion Mayelli Flores (13-1-1, 4 KOs) and Melissa Mortensen (9-0, 5 KOs) of Denmark.

A welterweight contest between Avious Griffin (19-1, 18 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Jackson Marinez (23-4, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

Serrano vs Manzur results

Main card (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

Amanda Serrano vs. Lucrecia Manzur

Jahmal Harvey vs. Hammet Keb

Mayelli Flores vs. Melissa Mortensen

Avious Griffin vs. Jackson Marinez

Jully Poca vs. Cinderella Linnear

Keno Marley vs. Braylan Brooks

Lupita Medina vs. Brook Sibrian

Nelvie Tiafack vs. Salvador Zavala

Iyana Verduzco vs. Miguelina Hernandez

Jocelyn Camarillo vs. Ashley Felix

Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT)

Paolo Barredo vs. Jorge Elias Garcia Manrriquez

Albina Moldazhanova vs. Sheila Fabiana Liesegang

Serrano vs Manzur live blog August 21, 2026 12:01 AM EDT MVP Uncut Watch MVP Uncut featuring Amanda Serrano and Lucrecia Manzur, along with the undercard fighters, in the lead-up to tonight’s showdown.