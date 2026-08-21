Live results: Amanda Serrano defends titles against Lucrecia Manzur

Amanda Serrano defends her unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles against Lucrecia Manzur tonight (Friday, August 21) at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.
- Puerto Rico’s 39-year-old Serrano (49-4-1, 32 KOs) looks to retain the belts and secure her third straight win since dropping a decision to Katie Taylor in their trilogy last July.
- Argentina’s 27-year-old Manzur (14-4, 7 KOs) brings five straight victories into the ring as she challenges for a world title for the first time in her international debut.
How to watch: Live on TikTok at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.
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Serrano vs Manzur undercard includes:
- A lightweight co-feature bout between Jahmal Harvey (3-0, 2 KOs) of Cheverly, Maryland, and Mexico’s Hammet Keb (7-2-1, 6 KOs).
- A super bantamweight championship bout for the vacant WBA title between Mexico’s former champion Mayelli Flores (13-1-1, 4 KOs) and Melissa Mortensen (9-0, 5 KOs) of Denmark.
- A welterweight contest between Avious Griffin (19-1, 18 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Jackson Marinez (23-4, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.
Serrano vs Manzur results
Main card (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)
- Amanda Serrano vs. Lucrecia Manzur
- Jahmal Harvey vs. Hammet Keb
- Mayelli Flores vs. Melissa Mortensen
- Avious Griffin vs. Jackson Marinez
- Jully Poca vs. Cinderella Linnear
- Keno Marley vs. Braylan Brooks
- Lupita Medina vs. Brook Sibrian
- Nelvie Tiafack vs. Salvador Zavala
- Iyana Verduzco vs. Miguelina Hernandez
- Jocelyn Camarillo vs. Ashley Felix
Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT)
- Paolo Barredo vs. Jorge Elias Garcia Manrriquez
- Albina Moldazhanova vs. Sheila Fabiana Liesegang
Serrano vs Manzur live blog
MVP Uncut
Watch MVP Uncut featuring Amanda Serrano and Lucrecia Manzur, along with the undercard fighters, in the lead-up to tonight’s showdown.
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