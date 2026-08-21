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Live results: Amanda Serrano defends titles against Lucrecia Manzur

Amanda Serrano defends her unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles against Lucrecia Manzur in Temecula, California

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Amanda Serrano during her rematch against Katie Taylor
Amanda Serrano during her rematch against Katie Taylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on November 15, 2024. Photo by Al Bello / Getty Images for Netflix
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Amanda Serrano defends her unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles against Lucrecia Manzur tonight (Friday, August 21) at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

  • Puerto Rico’s 39-year-old Serrano (49-4-1, 32 KOs) looks to retain the belts and secure her third straight win since dropping a decision to Katie Taylor in their trilogy last July.
  • Argentina’s 27-year-old Manzur (14-4, 7 KOs) brings five straight victories into the ring as she challenges for a world title for the first time in her international debut.

How to watch: Live on TikTok at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

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Serrano vs Manzur undercard includes:

  • A lightweight co-feature bout between Jahmal Harvey (3-0, 2 KOs) of Cheverly, Maryland, and Mexico’s Hammet Keb (7-2-1, 6 KOs).
  • A super bantamweight championship bout for the vacant WBA title between Mexico’s former champion Mayelli Flores (13-1-1, 4 KOs) and Melissa Mortensen (9-0, 5 KOs) of Denmark.
  • A welterweight contest between Avious Griffin (19-1, 18 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Jackson Marinez (23-4, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

Serrano vs Manzur results

Main card (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

  • Amanda Serrano vs. Lucrecia Manzur
  • Jahmal Harvey vs. Hammet Keb
  • Mayelli Flores vs. Melissa Mortensen
  • Avious Griffin vs. Jackson Marinez
  • Jully Poca vs. Cinderella Linnear
  • Keno Marley vs. Braylan Brooks
  • Lupita Medina vs. Brook Sibrian
  • Nelvie Tiafack vs. Salvador Zavala
  • Iyana Verduzco vs. Miguelina Hernandez
  • Jocelyn Camarillo vs. Ashley Felix

Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT)

  • Paolo Barredo vs. Jorge Elias Garcia Manrriquez
  • Albina Moldazhanova vs. Sheila Fabiana Liesegang

Serrano vs Manzur live blog

MVP Uncut

Watch MVP Uncut featuring Amanda Serrano and Lucrecia Manzur, along with the undercard fighters, in the lead-up to tonight’s showdown.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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