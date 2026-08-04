Avious Griffin vs Jackson Marinez among bouts added to Serrano-Manzur undercard

The bout between Avious Griffin and Jackson Marinez, along with other matchups, has been added to the undercard of Amanda Serrano vs Lucrecia Manzur. The event takes place at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, on August 21.

Griffin (19-1, 18 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, comes off a sixth-round knockout victory over Jorge Arturo Ibarra Rodriguez in March, marking his second win in a row.

Marinez (23-4, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic returns to the ring after stopping Angel Apolinar Elena Perez in the first round last November.

“Twenty wins is more than just a number,” Griffin said. “It’s proof of every sacrifice I’ve made. On Friday, August 21, I’m coming for No. 20, and if history says anything, there’s a good chance I won’t need to leave it to the judges.”

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Mayelli Flores vs Melissa Mortensen

Also added to the undercard is a championship bout between Mayelli Flores (13-1-1, 4 KOs) and Melissa Mortensen (9-0, 5 KOs). They clash for the WBA super bantamweight belt, which became vacant after former undisputed champion Ellie Scotney relinquished her title.

Mexico’s former champion Flores looks to regain the title she lost to Scotney in their bout in April.

Unbeaten Mortensen of Denmark makes her first attempt to become a champion in her international and U.S. debut.

Other additions include:

A minimumweight bout between Lupita Medina (12-0, 3 KOs) of Maywood, California, and Coachella’s Brook Sibrian (9-3, 4 KOs).

A cruiserweight contest between Brazil’s Keno Marley (2-0, 1 KO) and Mexico’s Daniel Izquierdo (5-1, 5 KOs).

Paolo Barredo (6-0, 2 KOs) of Walnut, California, is scheduled to face an opponent to be announced.

In the main event, Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (49-4-1, 32 KOs) defends her unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles against Argentina’s Lucrecia Manzur (14-4, 7 KOs).

The finalized lineup and fight order are expected to be confirmed shortly.

The card will stream live on TikTok. Tickets for the event are on sale via Ticketmaster.

Current fight card

Amanda Serrano (49-4-1, 32 KOs) vs. Lucrecia Manzur (14-4, 7 KOs), Serrano’s WBA and WBO featherweight titles

Jahmal Harvey (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Hammet Keb (7-2-1, 6 KOs), lightweight

Jully Poca (1-0) vs. Cinderella Linnear (1-0), super lightweight

Iyana Verduzco (7-0, 1 KO) vs. Miguelina Hernandez (4-0, 3 KOs), featherweight

Nelvie Tiafack (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Salvador Zavala (7-0, 5 KOs), heavyweight

Jocelyn Camarillo (6-0, 1 KO) vs. Ashley Felix (7-4, 1 KO), minimumweight

Avious Griffin (19-1, 18 KOs) vs. Jackson Marinez (23-4, 11 KOs), welterweight

Mayelli Flores (13-1-1, 4 KOs) vs. Melissa Mortensen (9-0, 5 KOs), vacant WBA super bantamweight title

Lupita Medina (12-0, 3 KOs) vs. Brook Sibrian (9-3, 4 KOs), minimumweight

Keno Marley (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Daniel Izquierdo (5-1, 5 KOs), cruiserweight

Paolo Barredo (6-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA, 6 rounds