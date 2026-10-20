Adames to face Warburton in Zuffa Boxing debut in Riyadh in November

Carlos Adames is reportedly set for his Zuffa Boxing debut against Gerome Warburton on November 14 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Adames (25-1-1, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic is the reigning WBC middleweight champion, who signed with Zuffa Boxing in October.

He is expected to face Warburton (18-2-2, 2 KOs) of Wales in a non-title main event bout contested above 160 lbs.

Boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported the matchup, along with the event date and location, via a social media post on Monday, citing sources. The promotion is yet to make a formal announcement.

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Las Vegas-based Adames, 32, won his previous bout in March by unanimous decision against Austin Williams. With the victory, he retained his belt for the third time as a full champion.

Adames initially won the interim belt by third-round knockout over Juan Macias Montiel in October 2022. He was promoted to full champion in May 2024 after Jermall Charlo was stripped of the title.

Warburton defeated Nathan Heaney by unanimous decision in their rematch on the Davies vs Collins undercard in September. The victory marked the 31-year-old southpaw’s second successful outing of the year and his third win in a row.

More information is expected to follow shortly.