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Live results: Liam Davies defends European title against Nathaniel Collins

Liam Davies defends his European featherweight title against Nathaniel Collins in Birmingham, England

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Liam Davies and Nathaniel Collins during the weigh-in at bp pulse LIVE
Liam Davies and Nathaniel Collins during the weigh-in at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England, on September 25, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry
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Liam Davies faces Nathaniel Collins tonight (Saturday, September 26) at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England. The contest headlines a Queensberry card billed as “Homestretch.”

  • Davies (18-1, 9 KOs) of England puts his European featherweight title on the line, making his first championship defense.
  • Collins (17-1-1, 8 KOs) of Scotland looks to bounce back from a defeat, making his second attempt to claim this title.

How to watch: Live on DAZN starting at 10:55 a.m. ET in the U.S. and 3:55 p.m. BST in the UK.

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The undercard includes:

  • Middleweight rematch between Nathan Heaney (19-2-1, 6 KOs) and Gerome Warburton (17-2-2, 2 KOs).
  • IBF International middleweight championship between titleholder Bradley Goldsmith (16-1, 10 KOs) and challenger Amir Abubaker (11-1, 8 KOs).
  • Super welterweight contest between Lewis Richardson (2-0) and Ivan Trofimovich (1-3-1, 1 KO).
  • Championship bout for the vacant British super lightweight title between Luke McCormack (5-0, 3 KOs) and Kay Prospere (16-2-1, 7 KOs).

Davies vs Collins results

(10:55 a.m. ET / 3:55 p.m. BST)

  • Liam Davies vs. Nathaniel Collins
  • Nathan Heaney vs. Gerome Warburton
  • Bradley Goldsmith vs. Amir Abubaker
  • Lewis Richardson vs. Ivan Trofimovich
  • Luke McCormack vs. Kay Prospere
  • Mikael Hussain vs. Nabil Ahmed
  • Nelson Birchall vs. Lewis Morris
  • Lasha Guruli vs. Hughie Wilson
  • John Tom Varey vs. Jake Pollard

Davies vs Collins live blog

Free Prelims

The live blog will cover the main card results. You can watch the prelims below, with results added as the main card gets underway.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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