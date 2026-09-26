Live results: Liam Davies defends European title against Nathaniel Collins

Liam Davies faces Nathaniel Collins tonight (Saturday, September 26) at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England. The contest headlines a Queensberry card billed as “Homestretch.”

Davies (18-1, 9 KOs) of England puts his European featherweight title on the line, making his first championship defense.

Collins (17-1-1, 8 KOs) of Scotland looks to bounce back from a defeat, making his second attempt to claim this title.

How to watch: Live on DAZN starting at 10:55 a.m. ET in the U.S. and 3:55 p.m. BST in the UK.

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The undercard includes:

Middleweight rematch between Nathan Heaney (19-2-1, 6 KOs) and Gerome Warburton (17-2-2, 2 KOs).

IBF International middleweight championship between titleholder Bradley Goldsmith (16-1, 10 KOs) and challenger Amir Abubaker (11-1, 8 KOs).

Super welterweight contest between Lewis Richardson (2-0) and Ivan Trofimovich (1-3-1, 1 KO).

Championship bout for the vacant British super lightweight title between Luke McCormack (5-0, 3 KOs) and Kay Prospere (16-2-1, 7 KOs).

Davies vs Collins results

(10:55 a.m. ET / 3:55 p.m. BST)

Liam Davies vs. Nathaniel Collins

Nathan Heaney vs. Gerome Warburton

Bradley Goldsmith vs. Amir Abubaker

Lewis Richardson vs. Ivan Trofimovich

Luke McCormack vs. Kay Prospere

Mikael Hussain vs. Nabil Ahmed

Nelson Birchall vs. Lewis Morris

Lasha Guruli vs. Hughie Wilson

John Tom Varey vs. Jake Pollard

Davies vs Collins live blog September 26, 2026 12:55 AM EDT Free Prelims The live blog will cover the main card results. You can watch the prelims below, with results added as the main card gets underway.