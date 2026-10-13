Carlos Adames signs with Zuffa Boxing

Reigning WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames of the Dominican Republic has signed a multi-fight promotional contract with Zuffa Boxing.

“This is a new chapter in my career, and I’m here to make history. Zuffa Boxing is building something special, and I want to be part of it,” said Adames (25-1-1, 18 KOs). “I’m ready to face the best fighters in the world on the biggest stage. The best of ‘Caballo Bronco’ is yet to come.”

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Adames was last in action in March in Orlando, where he defeated Austin Williams by unanimous decision to retain his belt. After the fight, the 32-year-old native of Elias Pina called out other middleweight champions as well as titleholders at 168 lbs.

The promotion announced Adames’ signing on Tuesday. Information on his next fight under the Zuffa Boxing banner is expected to follow shortly.