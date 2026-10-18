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Bruno Surace signs with Zuffa Boxing

Surace is known for his two bouts with Jaime Munguia

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Bruno Surace during a public workout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Bruno Surace during a public workout at Global Theatre, Boulevard City, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on April 30, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

French super middleweight Bruno Surace has signed with Zuffa Boxing. The 28-year-old Marseille native is known for his two bouts with Jaime Munguia.

  • Surace (26-1-2, 5 KOs) pulled off an upset in late 2024 in Tijuana, where he knocked out Mexico’s Munguia (46-2, 35 KOs) in the sixth round.
  • In their rematch last May on the Canelo vs Scull undercard in Riyadh, Munguia took revenge by unanimous decision.

The promotion made the announcement this past weekend, following the signing of current WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames (25-1-1, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

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Information on Surace’s fight under the Zuffa Boxing banner is expected to follow shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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