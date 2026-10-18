Bruno Surace signs with Zuffa Boxing

French super middleweight Bruno Surace has signed with Zuffa Boxing. The 28-year-old Marseille native is known for his two bouts with Jaime Munguia.

Surace (26-1-2, 5 KOs) pulled off an upset in late 2024 in Tijuana, where he knocked out Mexico’s Munguia (46-2, 35 KOs) in the sixth round.

In their rematch last May on the Canelo vs Scull undercard in Riyadh, Munguia took revenge by unanimous decision.

The promotion made the announcement this past weekend, following the signing of current WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames (25-1-1, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

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Information on Surace’s fight under the Zuffa Boxing banner is expected to follow shortly.