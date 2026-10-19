Warren promises unification fights as Dubois vs Hrgovic rematch enters the picture

Promoter Frank Warren promises heavyweight unification fights, with a rematch between WBO champion Daniel Dubois and IBF champion Filip Hrgovic possible next year. Both fighters are signed to Queensberry Promotions.

In their first fight in June 2024 in Riyadh, Britain’s Dubois (24-3, 23 KOs) defeated Croatia’s Hrgovic (21-1, 16 KOs) by eighth-round TKO. The fight was waved off on the advice of the ringside doctor due to cuts Hrgovic sustained above both eyes. With the victory, Dubois claimed the interim IBF title.

Advertisement

After Dubois’ second-round stoppage victory over Fabio Wardley in their rematch on Saturday (October 17) at The O2 Arena in London, Hrgovic entered the ring. The two exchanged words and faced off.

Hrgovic, 34, is the newly crowned IBF champion, having stopped Moses Itauma in the ninth round at the same venue in August. The loss to Dubois is his sole professional career defeat to date.

‘Next year you’re going to see unification fights’

“Look, it was easy night for Daniel,” Hrgovic said. “He did a good job, quick quick win. So, he’s ready to fight me in March, right, Daniel?”

Queensberry promoter Frank Warren responded, “We’ll see. We’ll sort that. You’ve got to fight in Croatia first. We’ll see what happens afterwards.”

“Next year, unification fights. That’s what it’s about, the best fighting the best. That’s what we want.”

When asked whether he wanted a rematch with Hrgovic, Greenwich native Dubois, 29, said, “I want to have a rematch with him. I want to get that belt. I want to get my old belt back and yeah, rule the division. That’s just another win I need to have, another scalp on my on my belt.”

Warren, who was asked whether the rematch was possible to make, stated, “Next year you’re going to see unification fights. There’s going to be two guys are going to fight for four belts. And the only way we’re going to make that happen is to make them fight each other. And that’s what we’re in. We’re in the business.”

“We’re delivering all the time. We’re delivering great heavyweight fights every month. And you’re going to see next year even better even better fights.”

Other heavyweight champions include Murat Gassiev (34-2, 27 KOs), who currently holds the WBA title, and Germany’s Agit Kabayel (27-0, 19 KOs), who is scheduled to defend his WBC title against Albania’s Nelson Hysa (25-0, 23 KOs) on November 28 in Dusseldorf, Germany.