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Live results: Daniel Dubois defends title against Fabio Wardley in rematch

Daniel Dubois defends his WBO heavyweight title in a championship rematch against former champion Fabio Wardley in London

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Daniel Dubois defends his WBO heavyweight title against Fabio Wardley in a rematch tonight (Saturday, October 17) at The O2 Arena in London.

  • The two fighters run it back following their first fight in May, when Dubois (23-3, 22 KOs) stopped Wardley (20-1-1, 19 KOs) in the 11th round to become the new champion.
  • Dubois of Greenwich, London is 29 years old. Wardley of Ipswich, Suffolk is 31.
  • Both stand at 6′ 5″ (196 cm) tall, with a reach of 78″ (198 cm) each.
  • A day before the event, the fighters weighed in at 253.9 lbs and 248.3 lbs, respectively.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

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The undercard includes:

  • Lightweight bout between British and Commonwealth champion Louie O’Doherty (12-0, 3 KOs) and Michael Gomez Jnr. (23-2, 8 KOs).
  • Heavyweight clash between Adam Olaniyan (4-0, 4 KOs) of Ireland and Dan Garber (14-9, 2 KOs) of the UK.
  • Heavyweight battle between Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov (17-0, 15 KOs) and Solomon Dacres (10-1, 3 KOs) of the UK.
  • All-British super featherweight matchup between Nelson Birchall (12-0, 9 KOs) and Levi Giles (17-3-1, 4 KOs).

Dubois vs Wardley 2 results

Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)

  • Daniel Dubois vs. Fabio Wardley
  • Louie O’Doherty vs. Michael Gomez Jnr
  • Adam Olaniyan vs. Dan Garber
  • Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Solomon Dacres
  • Nelson Birchall vs. Levi Giles

Prelims (11:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. BST)

  • Fawaz Aborode vs. Rashid Omar
  • Aaron Noriega vs. Leonardo Baez
  • Issiah Hamilton-Allen vs. Jensen Irving
  • Tony Curtis vs. Kerim Agius
  • Leighton Birchall vs. Alejandro Morales Chazaro
  • Manny Safari vs. Jake Pollard
  • Zayn Ahmed vs. Kasey Bradnum

Dubois vs Wardley 2 live blog

Free Prelims

The live blog will cover the main card results. You can watch the prelims below, with results added as the main card gets underway.

Dubois vs Wardley – First Fight

Watch the full first fight between Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley as they clashed in May in Manchester.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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