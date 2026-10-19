Shakur Stevenson says he is a free agent after requesting Zuffa Boxing release

Shakur Stevenson announced that he had requested to be released from Zuffa Boxing and that his request was granted. The four-division world champion also announced the launch of his own promotional company, saying he is open to working with other promoters.

Stevenson (25-0, 11 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey, signed with Zuffa Boxing in July but hasn’t fought under its banner.

In his previous bout in January in New York, he scored a unanimous decision victory over Teofimo Lopez to win the WBO super lightweight title.

In a video Stevenson shared on Monday, he says he has been in training camp for weeks but hasn’t received any fights.

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‘Preparing for fights that I was told was going to happen’

Houston-based 29-year-old southpaw Stevenson also says he is aiming for “the biggest and best fights available at 135 lbs and 140 lbs,” while also noting that he will eventually move up to 147 lbs.

The recent reports about Stevenson’s potential fight against current WBO welterweight champion Devin Haney (33-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) of San Francisco appear to have lost momentum. Both fighters blame each other for the fight not happening.

“I’m here to tell y’all about my wild journey that I’ve been on these past couple of months,” Stevenson says. “I’ve been working my ass off, staying focused, staying in shape. But, I’ve been in camp for like eight weeks preparing for fights that I was told was going to happen and it has not happened.”

“But, look, it is what it is. This is the business of boxing. I’m not mad at anyone. I’m not pointing no fingers.”

“But, upon all of these issues and things that’s been going on, I requested to be released from Zuffa Boxing. Now, over the weekend, my request has been granted and now I am officially a free agent.

“And this time out I want to tell the fans and tell everybody that’s in the public that I am now taking my career in my own hands, and I’m starting my own promotional company, and I’m willing to work with other promoters, and anybody else that’s out there that’s willing to be serious about my career as I am about my career.”

‘Maybe a year or two, we will get to 147’

“But man, I’m just excited. I’m excited. I’m excited to be in this position. I’m excited to be starting a new journey and the mission is still the same. I want the biggest and best fights available at 135 lbs or 140 lbs where I hold my title.”

“It doesn’t matter the name. It doesn’t matter who you put in front of me. None of these guys can beat me.”

“And I say give it maybe a year or two, we will get to 147 where everybody is pressing me to just be a 147 pounder. I will get there, but on my term and not on nobody else’s.”

Details on Shakur Stevenson’s next fight are expected to follow shortly.