UFC 336 confirmed for January in Toronto – Tickets

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Canada on Saturday, January 30, with UFC 336 taking place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, November 20, at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

The card will mark the first UFC numbered event streamed on Paramount+ in Canada.

The promotion made the announcement on Saturday during the broadcast of UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott in Edmonton.

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The previous event in Toronto was held in January 2024, when Dricus du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland by split decision to claim the middleweight title.

The bouts featured on the upcoming card are expected to be announced shortly.