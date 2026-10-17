BKFC 95 Newark live results: Herring defends title against Dodson

BKFC 95: Herring vs Dodson airs live tonight (Saturday, October 17) from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

In the main event, Jamel Herring (2-0) defends his BKFC bantamweight title against flyweight champion John Dodson (4-0-1).

Herring of Rockville Centre, New York, claimed the vacant belt by unanimous decision against Michael Larrimore at BKFC 89 in May.

Dodson of Albuquerque, New Mexico, returns to the BKFC ring after fighting Dagoberto Aguero to a unanimous draw in March 2024.

How to watch: Live on the BKFC App at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

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Ahead of the event, BKFC CEO David Feldman said that the flyweight division will soon be retired. Dodson can still become a two-division champion if he beats Herring.

The card also includes:

Welterweight co-main event bout between Jimmie Rivera (3-2-1) and Brandon Meyer (3-4).

Lightweight featured fight between Tony Soto (6-4) and Anthony Pike (1-1).

Flyweight contest between Santo Curatolo and Anthony Yost (2-2).

Lightweight matchup between Dalvin Blair (2-1) and Paris Boyd (1-0).

Middleweight battle between Noah Getahoun and Dustin Bailey.

Featherweight clash between Phil Caracappa (1-1) and Cole Cameron.

BKFC 95 results

Main card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

Jamel Herring vs. John Dodson

Jimmie Rivera vs. Brandon Meyer

Tony Soto vs. Anthony Pike

Santo Curatolo vs. Anthony Yost

Dalvin Blair vs. Paris Boyd

Noah Getahoun vs. Dustin Bailey

Phil Caracappa vs. Cole Cameron

Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Mike Medrano vs. Rob Emerson

Dylan Pitt vs. Nicholas Saragosa

Gabrielle Roman vs. Brooke Evans

BKFC 95 live blog October 17, 2026 12:03 AM EDT Herring vs Guymon – Fight Highlights Watch the highlights from BKFC 86 in January, when former WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring made his BKFC debut in a bantamweight bout against Matt Guymon.