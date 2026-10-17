BKFC 95 Newark live results: Herring defends title against Dodson

BKFC 95: Herring vs Dodson airs live tonight (Saturday, October 17) from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
- In the main event, Jamel Herring (2-0) defends his BKFC bantamweight title against flyweight champion John Dodson (4-0-1).
- Herring of Rockville Centre, New York, claimed the vacant belt by unanimous decision against Michael Larrimore at BKFC 89 in May.
- Dodson of Albuquerque, New Mexico, returns to the BKFC ring after fighting Dagoberto Aguero to a unanimous draw in March 2024.
How to watch: Live on the BKFC App at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
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Ahead of the event, BKFC CEO David Feldman said that the flyweight division will soon be retired. Dodson can still become a two-division champion if he beats Herring.
The card also includes:
- Welterweight co-main event bout between Jimmie Rivera (3-2-1) and Brandon Meyer (3-4).
- Lightweight featured fight between Tony Soto (6-4) and Anthony Pike (1-1).
- Flyweight contest between Santo Curatolo and Anthony Yost (2-2).
- Lightweight matchup between Dalvin Blair (2-1) and Paris Boyd (1-0).
- Middleweight battle between Noah Getahoun and Dustin Bailey.
- Featherweight clash between Phil Caracappa (1-1) and Cole Cameron.
BKFC 95 results
Main card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)
- Jamel Herring vs. John Dodson
- Jimmie Rivera vs. Brandon Meyer
- Tony Soto vs. Anthony Pike
- Santo Curatolo vs. Anthony Yost
- Dalvin Blair vs. Paris Boyd
- Noah Getahoun vs. Dustin Bailey
- Phil Caracappa vs. Cole Cameron
Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- Mike Medrano vs. Rob Emerson
- Dylan Pitt vs. Nicholas Saragosa
- Gabrielle Roman vs. Brooke Evans
BKFC 95 live blog
Herring vs Guymon – Fight Highlights
Watch the highlights from BKFC 86 in January, when former WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring made his BKFC debut in a bantamweight bout against Matt Guymon.
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