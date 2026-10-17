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BKFC 95 Newark live results: Herring defends title against Dodson

BKFC 95 features Jamel Herring defending his bantamweight title against flyweight champion John Dodson in Newark, New Jersey

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Jamel Herring and John Dodson at the BKFC 95 weigh-in
Jamel Herring and John Dodson at the BKFC 95 weigh-in at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on October 16, 2026. Photo credit: BKFC
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BKFC 95: Herring vs Dodson airs live tonight (Saturday, October 17) from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

  • In the main event, Jamel Herring (2-0) defends his BKFC bantamweight title against flyweight champion John Dodson (4-0-1).
  • Herring of Rockville Centre, New York, claimed the vacant belt by unanimous decision against Michael Larrimore at BKFC 89 in May.
  • Dodson of Albuquerque, New Mexico, returns to the BKFC ring after fighting Dagoberto Aguero to a unanimous draw in March 2024.

How to watch: Live on the BKFC App at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

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Ahead of the event, BKFC CEO David Feldman said that the flyweight division will soon be retired. Dodson can still become a two-division champion if he beats Herring.

The card also includes:

  • Welterweight co-main event bout between Jimmie Rivera (3-2-1) and Brandon Meyer (3-4).
  • Lightweight featured fight between Tony Soto (6-4) and Anthony Pike (1-1).
  • Flyweight contest between Santo Curatolo and Anthony Yost (2-2).
  • Lightweight matchup between Dalvin Blair (2-1) and Paris Boyd (1-0).
  • Middleweight battle between Noah Getahoun and Dustin Bailey.
  • Featherweight clash between Phil Caracappa (1-1) and Cole Cameron.

BKFC 95 results

Main card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

  • Jamel Herring vs. John Dodson
  • Jimmie Rivera vs. Brandon Meyer
  • Tony Soto vs. Anthony Pike
  • Santo Curatolo vs. Anthony Yost
  • Dalvin Blair vs. Paris Boyd
  • Noah Getahoun vs. Dustin Bailey
  • Phil Caracappa vs. Cole Cameron

Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Mike Medrano vs. Rob Emerson
  • Dylan Pitt vs. Nicholas Saragosa
  • Gabrielle Roman vs. Brooke Evans

BKFC 95 live blog

Herring vs Guymon – Fight Highlights

Watch the highlights from BKFC 86 in January, when former WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring made his BKFC debut in a bantamweight bout against Matt Guymon.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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