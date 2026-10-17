Live results: Sebastian Fundora defends title against Ermal Hadribeaj

Sebastian Fundora faces unbeaten Ermal Hadribeaj tonight (Saturday, October 17) at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Fundora (24-1-1, 16 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida, makes the fourth defense of his WBC super welterweight title.

Hadribeaj (23-0-1, 8 KOs) of Albania is the WBC’s No. 1-ranked contender and makes his first attempt to become a world champion.

Coachella-based southpaw Fundora is 28. Miami-based southpaw Hadribeaj is 32.

Fundora stands at 6′ 5½” (197 cm), while Hadribeaj is 5′ 10″ (178 cm) – a height difference of 7½ inches (19 cm).

A day before the event, the fighters weighed in at 152.8 lbs and 152.4 lbs, respectively.

How to watch: Live on DAZN and TNT at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

Brandon Figueroa (27-2-1, 20 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas, faces Japan’s Tomoki Kameda (42-5, 23 KOs) in the co-feature. Figueroa was stripped of his WBA featherweight title after missing weight, while Kameda will claim the vacant belt with a victory.

Two super middleweight bouts feature Mexico’s former champion Armando Resendiz (16-3, 11 KOs) facing Australia’s Koen Mazoudier (16-4-1, 6 KOs), and Marco Romero (15-0, 13 KOs) of Overland Park, Kansas, against Uruguay’s Braulio Ferreira (8-3, 3 KOs).

Atop the prelims, Mexico’s Jaime Diaz (11-0, 5 KOs) takes on Italy’s Cristian Cangelosi (13-0-1, 5 KOs) at middleweight.

Kicking off the action, David King Garcia (7-0, 5 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, meets Angel Carrillo (5-0-1, 2 KOs) of Oxnard, California, at featherweight.

Fundora vs Hadribeaj results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Sebastian Fundora vs. Ermal Hadribeaj

Brandon Figueroa vs. Tomoki Kameda

Armando Resendiz vs. Koen Mazoudier

Marco Romero vs. Braulio Matias Ferreira

Prelims (non-televised)

Jaime Enrique Osuna Diaz vs. Cristian Cangelosi

David King Garcia vs. Angel Carrillo

Fundora vs Hadribeaj live blog October 17, 2026 12:01 AM EDT Fundora vs Thurman – Full Fight Watch Sebastian Fundora in his previous bout against Keith Thurman in March.