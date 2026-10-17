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Live results: Sebastian Fundora defends title against Ermal Hadribeaj

Sebastian Fundora defends his WBC super welterweight title against unbeaten challenger Ermal Hadribeaj in Las Vegas

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Sebastian Fundora and Ermal Hadribeaj face off during the weigh-in
Sebastian Fundora and Ermal Hadribeaj face off during the weigh-in at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 16, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Premier Boxing Champions
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Sebastian Fundora faces unbeaten Ermal Hadribeaj tonight (Saturday, October 17) at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

  • Fundora (24-1-1, 16 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida, makes the fourth defense of his WBC super welterweight title.
  • Hadribeaj (23-0-1, 8 KOs) of Albania is the WBC’s No. 1-ranked contender and makes his first attempt to become a world champion.
  • Coachella-based southpaw Fundora is 28. Miami-based southpaw Hadribeaj is 32.
  • Fundora stands at 6′ 5½” (197 cm), while Hadribeaj is 5′ 10″ (178 cm) – a height difference of 7½ inches (19 cm).
  • A day before the event, the fighters weighed in at 152.8 lbs and 152.4 lbs, respectively.

How to watch: Live on DAZN and TNT at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

  • Brandon Figueroa (27-2-1, 20 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas, faces Japan’s Tomoki Kameda (42-5, 23 KOs) in the co-feature. Figueroa was stripped of his WBA featherweight title after missing weight, while Kameda will claim the vacant belt with a victory.
  • Two super middleweight bouts feature Mexico’s former champion Armando Resendiz (16-3, 11 KOs) facing Australia’s Koen Mazoudier (16-4-1, 6 KOs), and Marco Romero (15-0, 13 KOs) of Overland Park, Kansas, against Uruguay’s Braulio Ferreira (8-3, 3 KOs).
  • Atop the prelims, Mexico’s Jaime Diaz (11-0, 5 KOs) takes on Italy’s Cristian Cangelosi (13-0-1, 5 KOs) at middleweight.
  • Kicking off the action, David King Garcia (7-0, 5 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, meets Angel Carrillo (5-0-1, 2 KOs) of Oxnard, California, at featherweight.

Fundora vs Hadribeaj results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Sebastian Fundora vs. Ermal Hadribeaj
  • Brandon Figueroa vs. Tomoki Kameda
  • Armando Resendiz vs. Koen Mazoudier
  • Marco Romero vs. Braulio Matias Ferreira

Prelims (non-televised)

  • Jaime Enrique Osuna Diaz vs. Cristian Cangelosi
  • David King Garcia vs. Angel Carrillo

Fundora vs Hadribeaj live blog

Fundora vs Thurman – Full Fight

Watch Sebastian Fundora in his previous bout against Keith Thurman in March.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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