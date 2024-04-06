UFC Vegas 90 results: Allen vs Curtis 2

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2 aka UFC Vegas 90 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, April 6.
The main event is a five-round middleweight rematch between No. 6 Brendan Allen (23-5) of Beaufort, South Carolina and No. 14 Chris Curtis (31-10, 1 NC) of Cincinnati, Ohio. The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Alexander Hernandez (14-7) of St. Louis, Missouri and Damon Jackson (22-6-1, 1 NC) of Durant, Oklahoma.
Also on the card, American featherweight Chepe Mariscal (15-6) faces Morgan Charriere (19-9-1) of France. As well, Ignacio Bahamondes (14-5) of Chile and American Christos Giagos (20-11) go head to head at lightweight.
Among other bouts, Poland’s Lukasz Brzeski (8-4-1) fights Valter Walker (11-0) of Brazil at heavyweight. Plus, Charlie Campbell (8-2) meets fellow-American Trevor Peek (9-1) at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Vegas 90 live stream
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, April 6
Main card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
Prelims: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: TNT Sports
Date: Saturday, April 6
Main card: 11 pm BST
Prelims: 8 pm BST
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, April 7
Main card: 8 am AEST / 5 am AWST
Prelims: 5 am AEST / 2 am AWST
UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2 results
UFC Vegas 90: Allen vs Curtis 2 full fight card
Main card
- Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson
- Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal
- Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos
- Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell
Preliminary card
- Court McGee vs. Alex Morono
- Valter Walker vs. Lukasz Brzeski
- Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie
- Victor Hugo def. Pedro Falcao by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)
- Jean Matsumoto def. Dan Argueta by submission (guillotine choke, R2 at 4:59)
- Cesar Almeida def. Dylan Budka by TKO (punches, R2 at 2:13) | Watch post-fight interview
- Nora Cornolle def. Melissa Mullins by TKO (knee to the body and head kicks, R2 at 3:06) | Watch post-fight interview