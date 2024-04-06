UFC Vegas 90 results: Allen vs Curtis 2

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2 aka UFC Vegas 90 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, April 6.

The main event is a five-round middleweight rematch between No. 6 Brendan Allen (23-5) of Beaufort, South Carolina and No. 14 Chris Curtis (31-10, 1 NC) of Cincinnati, Ohio. The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Alexander Hernandez (14-7) of St. Louis, Missouri and Damon Jackson (22-6-1, 1 NC) of Durant, Oklahoma.

Also on the card, American featherweight Chepe Mariscal (15-6) faces Morgan Charriere (19-9-1) of France. As well, Ignacio Bahamondes (14-5) of Chile and American Christos Giagos (20-11) go head to head at lightweight.

Among other bouts, Poland’s Lukasz Brzeski (8-4-1) fights Valter Walker (11-0) of Brazil at heavyweight. Plus, Charlie Campbell (8-2) meets fellow-American Trevor Peek (9-1) at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 90 live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, April 6

Main card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Prelims: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: TNT Sports

Date: Saturday, April 6

Main card: 11 pm BST

Prelims: 8 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, April 7

Main card: 8 am AEST / 5 am AWST

Prelims: 5 am AEST / 2 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2 results

Get UFC Vegas 90: Allen vs Curtis 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson

Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos

Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell

Preliminary card