Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Vegas 90 results: Allen vs Curtis 2

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV

MMANewsResultsTop StoriesUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2 aka UFC Vegas 90 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, April 6.

The main event is a five-round middleweight rematch between No. 6 Brendan Allen (23-5) of Beaufort, South Carolina and No. 14 Chris Curtis (31-10, 1 NC) of Cincinnati, Ohio. The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Alexander Hernandez (14-7) of St. Louis, Missouri and Damon Jackson (22-6-1, 1 NC) of Durant, Oklahoma.

Also on the card, American featherweight Chepe Mariscal (15-6) faces Morgan Charriere (19-9-1) of France. As well, Ignacio Bahamondes (14-5) of Chile and American Christos Giagos (20-11) go head to head at lightweight.

Among other bouts, Poland’s Lukasz Brzeski (8-4-1) fights Valter Walker (11-0) of Brazil at heavyweight. Plus, Charlie Campbell (8-2) meets fellow-American Trevor Peek (9-1) at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 90 live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, April 6
Main card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
Prelims: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT

Watch on ESPN+

United Kingdom

Broadcast: TNT Sports
Date: Saturday, April 6
Main card: 11 pm BST
Prelims: 8 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, April 7
Main card: 8 am AEST / 5 am AWST
Prelims: 5 am AEST / 2 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2 results

Get UFC Vegas 90: Allen vs Curtis 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
  • Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson
  • Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal
  • Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos
  • Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell

Preliminary card

  • Court McGee vs. Alex Morono
  • Valter Walker vs. Lukasz Brzeski
  • Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie
  • Victor Hugo def. Pedro Falcao by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Jean Matsumoto def. Dan Argueta by submission (guillotine choke, R2 at 4:59)
  • Cesar Almeida def. Dylan Budka by TKO (punches, R2 at 2:13) | Watch post-fight interview
  • Nora Cornolle def. Melissa Mullins by TKO (knee to the body and head kicks, R2 at 3:06) | Watch post-fight interview
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.