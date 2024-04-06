Cesar Almeida on top in Octagon debut against Dylan Budka at UFC Vegas 90

Former kickboxer Cesar Almeida successfully debuted in the UFC Octagon against Dylan Budka at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2. The fight card aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6.

The Brazilian middleweight defeated his American opponent via TKO. While Budka was trying to take Almeida down, the latter was landing elbows dropping him to the ground. The Sao Paulo fighter continued pouring punches, forcing referee Mark Smith to stop the fight at 2 minutes and 13 seconds into the second round.

With the victory, 36-year-old Cesar Almeida improved his MMA record to 5-0 and remained unbeaten. 24-year-old Dylan Budka dropped to 7-3, which snapped his two-fight winning streak.

Get UFC Vegas 90: Allen vs Curtis 2 full card results.