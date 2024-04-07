Brendan Allen takes revenge on Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90

Brendan Allen avenged his defeat against Chris Curtis, when the pair squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 90. The MMA event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6.

Their first fight in December 2021 ended in favor of Curtis, who took the win via second-round TKO. The rematch went the full distance. After five rounds at middleweight, one judge scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Curtis, while two other judges had 48-47 and 49-46 for Allen.

With the victory by split decision, Brendan Allen took revenge and improved to 24-5. The 28-year-old native of Beaufort, South Carolina secured his seventh-win in a row. Post-fight he called for a title shot.

Cincinnati, Ohio’s 36-year-old Chris Curtis, who took the fight on a short notice, replacing Marvin Vettori, dropped to 31-11, 1 NC.

Get UFC Vegas 90: Allen vs Curtis 2 full card results.