Nora Cornolle TKO’s Melissa Mullins in second round at UFC Vegas 90

Nora Cornolle defeats Melissa Mullins at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2

By Parviz Iskenderov
French Nora Cornolle came out victorious against Melissa Mullins of England at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2. The MMA event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6.

The pair squared off in the opening bout at 138.5-pound catchweight, as both fighters missed weight, coming in above the required women’s bantamweight non-title limit. The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the full distance.

Cornolle secured the TKO with a left knee to the body and a pair of head kicks, forcing Melissa Mullins to retreat and ultimately go down. Referee Chris Tognoni called it a day at 3 minutes and 6 seconds into the second round.

With the victory, Epinay-Sur-Seine’s 34-year-old Nora Cornolle improved to 8-1 and earned her eighth win in a row. Coventry’s 32-year-old Melissa Mullins dropped to 6-1 and suffered her first defeat. Both fighters made their second appearance inside the UFC Octagon.

Get UFC Vegas 90: Allen vs Curtis 2 full card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

