UFC Vegas 90 video: Ignacio Bahamondes KO’s Christos Giagos with head kick

Ignacio Bahamondes got back in the win column when he faced Christos Giagos at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2. The lightweight bout was featured on the main card live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6.

The contest didn’t go the distance. The Chilean mixed martial artist dropped his American opponent with a big left kick to the head. The official time was 3 minutes and 35 seconds into the opening round.

With the victory by knockout, Ignacio Bahamondes improved to 15-5. The 26-year-old native of of Santiago, Chile rebounded from the defeat by unanimous decision against Ludovit Klein last August.

34-year-old Christos Giagos dropped to 20-12. The Azusa, California native lost his second fight in a row.

Get UFC Vegas 90: Allen vs Curtis 2 full card results.