Jean Matsumoto submits Dan Argueta in second round at UFC Vegas 90

Jean Matsumoto makes successful Octagon debut against Dan Argueta at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jean Matsumoto succeeded in his Octagon debut against Dan Argueta at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2. The MMA event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6.

The bantamweight bout ended prior to the final horn. The Dana White’s Contender Series alumni secured the win via guillotine choke. Referee Jason Herzog stopped the fight at 4 minutes and 59 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by submission, Brazil’s 24-year-old Jean Matsumoto improved to 15-0 and remained undefeated. 30-year-old Dan Argueta of Albuquerque, New Mexico dropped to 9-2.

Get UFC Vegas 90: Allen vs Curtis 2 full card results.

