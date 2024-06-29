UFC 303 results, PPV time, Pereira vs Prochazka 2, main event, prelims

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka square off in the rematch headlining UFC 303 live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29. The contest pits two-division UFC champion of Brazil against his old rival and former champion of Czech. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.
Pereira (10-2) defeated Prochazka (30-4-1) via second-round TKO and landed the vacant UFC 205-pound title last November. Riding a three-fight winning streak, the 36-year-old champion makes the second defense of his belt. The 31-year-old challenger looks to take revenge, reclaim the strap and secure his second straight victory.
The co-main event features LA’s Brian Ortega (16-3) up against Diego Lopes (24-6) of Brazil. The pair goes head to head in a three-rounder at lightweight.
Also on the PPV card, Anthony Smith (38-19) of Corpus Christi, Texas faces Roman Dolidze (12-3) of Georgia at light heavyweight. NOLA’s Macy Chiasson (10-3) goes up against Brazilian Mayra Bueno Silva at women’s bantamweight. Plus, Michael “Venom” Page (22-2) of the UK and Ian Machado Garry (14-0) of Ireland clash at welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.
UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 live stream
UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 airs live on ESPN+ PPV. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, June 29 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The action inside the Octagon begins with the early prelims at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.
UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 results
Get UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card
- Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka – Pereira’s UFC light heavyweight title
- Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes
- Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze
- Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson
- Ian Machado Garry def. Michael Page by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
Preliminary card
- Joe Pyfer def. Marc-Andre Barriault by KO (punches, R1 at 1:25) | Watch finish
- Andre Fili def. Cub Swanson by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)
- Jean Silva def. Charles Jourdain by KO (punch, R2 at 1:22)
- Payton Talbott def. Yanis Ghemmouri by KO (punches, R1 at 0:19) | Watch finish
Early prelims
- Gillian Robertson def. Michelle Waterson-Gomez by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–26)
- Martin Buday def. Andrei Arlovski by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 30–27)
- Rei Tsuruya def. Carlos Hernandez by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
- Vinicius Oliveira def. Ricky Simon by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)