UFC 303 results, PPV time, Pereira vs Prochazka 2, main event, prelims

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka square off in the rematch headlining UFC 303 live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29. The contest pits two-division UFC champion of Brazil against his old rival and former champion of Czech. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Pereira (10-2) defeated Prochazka (30-4-1) via second-round TKO and landed the vacant UFC 205-pound title last November. Riding a three-fight winning streak, the 36-year-old champion makes the second defense of his belt. The 31-year-old challenger looks to take revenge, reclaim the strap and secure his second straight victory.

The co-main event features LA’s Brian Ortega (16-3) up against Diego Lopes (24-6) of Brazil. The pair goes head to head in a three-rounder at lightweight.

Also on the PPV card, Anthony Smith (38-19) of Corpus Christi, Texas faces Roman Dolidze (12-3) of Georgia at light heavyweight. NOLA’s Macy Chiasson (10-3) goes up against Brazilian Mayra Bueno Silva at women’s bantamweight. Plus, Michael “Venom” Page (22-2) of the UK and Ian Machado Garry (14-0) of Ireland clash at welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 live stream

UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 airs live on ESPN+ PPV. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, June 29 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The action inside the Octagon begins with the early prelims at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 results

Get UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka – Pereira’s UFC light heavyweight title

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes

Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

Ian Machado Garry def. Michael Page by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Preliminary card

Joe Pyfer def. Marc-Andre Barriault by KO (punches, R1 at 1:25) | Watch finish

Andre Fili def. Cub Swanson by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)

Jean Silva def. Charles Jourdain by KO (punch, R2 at 1:22)

Payton Talbott def. Yanis Ghemmouri by KO (punches, R1 at 0:19) | Watch finish

Early prelims