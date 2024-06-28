UFC 303 video: Ceremonial weigh-in & faceoff

UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 airs live on pay-per-view on Saturday, June 29. Following the official weigh-ins, ahead of their respective MMA bouts, the fighters step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the main event, two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title in a rematch against former champion Jiri Prochazka. In the co-main event, Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes square off at featherweight.

Also on UFC 303 PPV card, Anthony Smith faces Roman Dolidze at light heavyweight. As well, Macy Chiasson and Mayra Bueno Silva go head to head at women’s bantamweight. Plus, Michael “Venom” Page takes on Ian Machado Garry at welterweight.

The UFC 303 ceremonial weigh-in start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Friday, June 28 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. In the UK and Australia, the live stream begins on Saturday, June 29 at 1 am BST and 10 am AEST, respectively.