Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 303 video: Ceremonial weigh-in & faceoff

UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 ceremonial weigh-in

MMANewsTop StoriesUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 airs live on pay-per-view on Saturday, June 29. Following the official weigh-ins, ahead of their respective MMA bouts, the fighters step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the main event, two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title in a rematch against former champion Jiri Prochazka. In the co-main event, Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes square off at featherweight.

Also on UFC 303 PPV card, Anthony Smith faces Roman Dolidze at light heavyweight. As well, Macy Chiasson and Mayra Bueno Silva go head to head at women’s bantamweight. Plus, Michael “Venom” Page takes on Ian Machado Garry at welterweight.

The UFC 303 ceremonial weigh-in start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Friday, June 28 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. In the UK and Australia, the live stream begins on Saturday, June 29 at 1 am BST and 10 am AEST, respectively.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.