UFC 303 results: Alex Pereira KO’s Jiri Prochazka with head kick – Video of knockout

Alex Pereira came out on top on June 29, when he faced Jiri Prochazka in a rematch at UFC 303. The pair battled it out in the main event live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, during the 12th annual International Fight Week.

Brazil’s two-division UFC champion Pereira brought to the Octagon his light heavyweight belt making the second defense of his title. Former 205-pound champion Prochazka of Czech was looking to regain the title, as well as take revenge for the defeat via second-round TKO suffered in their first fight last November.

As well as their first fight, the scheduled for five rounds championship rematch didn’t go the distance. Alex Pereira knocked Jiri Prochazka out with a switch left kick to the head and finished him with punches. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight at 12 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by KO, 36-year-old Pereira retained his belt and improved to 11-2. 31-year-old Prochazka didn’t succeed in his attempt to become a two-time UFC champion and dropped to 30-5-1.

In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, when asked whether he was thinking of moving up to heavyweight, Alex Pereira, who previously also held UFC title at middleweight, said it was possible in future.

