UFC 303 video: Joe Pyfer KO’s Marc-Andre Barriault in first round with punches

Joe Pyfer returned to winning ways on June 29, scoring a big KO against Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 303. The pair battled it out on the top of prelims live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the distance. The Vineland, New Jersey welterweight defeated his opponent of Canada by knockout.

After lading a big overhand right, Pyfer continued dominating Barriault with punches, dropping him face down to the canvas. The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 25 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Joe Pyfer improved to 13-3. In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, the 27-year-old mixed martial artist reflected on his previous bout against Jack Hermansson in February and called out Paul Craig.

Marc-Andre Barriault dropped to 16-8, 1 NC. The 34-year-old native of Gatineau, Quebec suffered his second straight defeat.

“I had a chip on my shoulder,” Pyfer said. “Jack was the better man, 100%. I didn’t have the best camp. No excuses, he beat me. But I know what I’m capable of Joe, and I even had allergic reaction before I came to this fight. I had to get on some medicine to calm it down. I had rashes everywhere, but I still show up, I still fight. I’m coming here to bang. I told you I ain’t scared of nobody. Paul Craig come see me in February, or sorry come see me and fall, baby let’s go.”

“Joe Pyfer only needs one baby. All them haters talking all that stuff. Where you at now? Everybody say I was going to lose.”

