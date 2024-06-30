Subscribe
HomeUFC

Ian Machado Garry bests Michael Page at UFC 303: ‘I’m coming for that world title’

Ian Machado Garry defeats Michael Page by decision at UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Ian Machado Garry walked away with the win against Michael “Venom” Page at UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2. The pair squared off in the PPV opener live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29.

Garry defeated Page by unanimous decision. After three rounds at welterweight, all three scores were 29-28. The Irishman won the first and the final round, while his opponent of the UK was successful in the second.

With the victory, Dublin’s Ian Machado Garry improved to 15-0 and remained undefeated. 37-year-old Page of London dropped to 22-3, which snapped his two-fight winning streak.

“Patience was the key to victory today,” Garry said in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. “I just want to let everybody know I’m coming for that world title. 15 and 0. Undefeated, unstoppable. I don’t care who’s next, where it is. I’m going to be a world champion it’s the future, is inevitable and I’m coming for that belt.”

Get UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 full card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.