Ian Machado Garry bests Michael Page at UFC 303: ‘I’m coming for that world title’

Ian Machado Garry walked away with the win against Michael “Venom” Page at UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2. The pair squared off in the PPV opener live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29.

Garry defeated Page by unanimous decision. After three rounds at welterweight, all three scores were 29-28. The Irishman won the first and the final round, while his opponent of the UK was successful in the second.

With the victory, Dublin’s Ian Machado Garry improved to 15-0 and remained undefeated. 37-year-old Page of London dropped to 22-3, which snapped his two-fight winning streak.

“Patience was the key to victory today,” Garry said in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. “I just want to let everybody know I’m coming for that world title. 15 and 0. Undefeated, unstoppable. I don’t care who’s next, where it is. I’m going to be a world champion it’s the future, is inevitable and I’m coming for that belt.”

