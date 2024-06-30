Subscribe
UFC 303 video: Payton Talbott KO’s Yanis Ghemmouri in 19 seconds

Payton Talbott drops & stops Yanis Ghemmouri at UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2

By Parviz Iskenderov
Payton Talbott secured his third straight win inside the distance on June 29, when he faced Yanis Ghemmouri at UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2. The bantamweight bout kicked off the prelims live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Dana White’s Contender Series alumni dropped his opponent of France with a one-two combination landing a big straight right hand. As the latter wouldn’t get back on his feet, a few seconds later the 25-year-old Las Vegas native was on top delivering a barrage of strikes. The official time of stoppage was 19 seconds into the first round.

With the victory Payton Talbott improved to 8-0 and remained unbeaten. In his Octagon interview with Joe Rogan, he called out Adrian Yanez.

Yanis Ghemmouri dropped to 12-2 and suffered his second defeat in a row.

“I wanted to get more out of him, that’s why I paused for a minute there,” Talbott said. “But he was out, and you got to finish the job at that point.”

“[It feeels] electric, it feels like all my dreams are coming true and everything I believed is just in front of my hands now. So, I just got to keep going at it.”

“Adrian Yanez, let’s see if you belong in that top 20. I know I feel like I belong there. So, I think that’s a good fight for me.”

Get UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 full card results.

