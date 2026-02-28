Live results: Constantin Ursu beats Owen Cooper to claim British title – Video

Owen Cooper faces Constantin Ursu on Saturday, February 28, at Vaillant Live in Derby, England. The contest headlines a Queensberry card titled “Under the Lights.”

England’s Cooper (11-1, 4 KOs) and Moldovan-born, UK-based Ursu (14-0, 6 KOs) clash for the vacant British welterweight title. In addition, Ursu puts his Commonwealth title on the line.

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Worcester’s Cooper, 25, is coming off a points-decision victory over Chris Kongo on the Cacace vs Wood undercard last May.

Unbeaten 25-year-old Ursu defeated Ryan Amos by unanimous decision in his previous outing in November.

On the Cooper vs Ursu undercard, Luke McCormack (4-0, 3 KOs) of Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, takes on Kane Gardner (18-5, 7 KOs) of Beswick, Lancashire, at super lightweight.

A super welterweight matchup pits Ben Fail (10-0, 5 KOs) of Hillingdon, London, against Mason Cartwright (23-4-1, 9 KOs) of Chester, Cheshire.

Additionally, Tony Curtis (12-1, 3 KOs) of Woolwich, London, and Tanzania’s Jemsi Kibazange (21-14-4, 8 KOs) battle at flyweight.

Cooper vs Ursu results

Get Cooper vs Ursu full fight card results below.

Main card

Constantin Ursu def. Owen Cooper by unanimous decision (116-112, 118-110, 118-110)

Ben Fail def. Mason Cartwright by TKO (R7, 1:46)

Charlie Senior def. Jesus Carrasco by TKO (R5, 1:15)

Luke McCormack def. Kane Gardner by unanimous decision (99-92, 100-90, 100-90)

Prelims

Tony Curtis def. Jemsi Kibazange by points (80-72)

Lewis Williams def. Ben Vickers by points (60-54)

Reese Lynch def. Dan Booth by points (60-54)

Lasha Guruli def. Benito Sanchez Garcia by points (60-54)

Joe Cooper def. Serge Ambomo by points (40-36)

Ellis Panter def. Garth Noot by points (40-36)

Cooper vs Ursu live blog February 28, 2026 4:59 PM EST Constantin Ursu defeats Owen Cooper by decision to become British champion Moldovan-born, UK-based Constantin Ursu (15-0, 6 KOs) defeats England’s Owen Cooper (11-2, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 116-112, 118-110, and 118-110.



With the victory, Ursu retains his Commonwealth welterweight title, and claims the vacant British title. February 28, 2026 3:44 PM EST Ben Fail TKOs Mason Cartwright in seventh round Ben Fail (11-0, 6 KOs) defeats Mason Cartwright (23-5-1, 9 KOs) by seventh-round TKO at super welterweight. The stoppage came at 1:46 of the round. February 28, 2026 3:02 PM EST Charlie Senior TKOs Jesus Carrasco in fifth round Charlie Senior (4-0, 2 KOs) defeats Jesus Carrasco (2-3-1) by fifth-round TKO at featherweight. The stoppage came at 1:15 of the round. On his way to victory, Senior knocked down Carrasco in both the first and fifth rounds. February 28, 2026 2:34 PM EST Luke McCormack defeats Kane Gardner by decision Luke McCormack (5-0, 3 KOs) of Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, defeats Kane Gardner (18-6, 7 KOs) of Beswick, Lancashire, by unanimous decision at super lightweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 99-92, 100-90, and 100-90. February 28, 2026 12:35 PM EST Cooper vs Ursu prelims results Ellis Panter (1-0) defeats Garth Noot (1-16-2, 1 KO) via a 40-36 points decision at super lightweight.



Joe Cooper (6-0) defeats Serge Ambomo (13-72-3, 4 KOs) via a 40-36 points decision at middleweight.



Lasha Guruli (3-0, 1 KO) defeats Benito Sanchez Garcia (17-17-4, 5 KOs) via a 60-54 points decision at super lightweight.



Reese Lynch (3-0, 1 KO) defeats Dan Booth (6-20, 3 KOs) via a 60-54 points decision at super lightweight.



Lewis Williams (4-0, 1 KO) defeats Ben Vickers (3-3-1, 1 KO) via a 60-54 points decision at heavyweight.



Tony Curtis (13-1, 3 KOs) defeats Jemsi Kibazange (21-15-4, 8 KOs) via a 80-72 points decision at flyweight. February 27, 2026 11:04 PM EST Cooper vs Ursu: How to watch and start time Cooper vs Ursu airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:30 p.m. GMT.