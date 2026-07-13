Hamzah Sheeraz and Josh Kelly lead Joshua vs Prenga undercard

The full Joshua vs Prenga undercard has been announced, featuring a total of 12 bouts, including two title defenses for Hamzah Sheeraz and Josh Kelly. The event, initially set to take place in Riyadh on July 25, was moved to Jeddah.

Sheeraz (23-0-1, 19 KOs) defends his WBO super middleweight title against Simon Zachenhuber (29-1, 18 KOs).

Kelly (18-1-1, 9 KOs) puts his IBF super welterweight title on the line against Caoimhin Agyarko (18-0, 7 KOs).

In the main event, Britain’s former unified heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist Anthony Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) returns to the ring against Albania’s Kristian Prenga (20-1, 20 KOs).

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Sheeraz vs Zachenhuber

Sheeraz of the UK makes the first defense of his WBO 168-pound title. The unbeaten 27-year-old champion claimed the vacant belt by second-round knockout against Alem Begic in May on the undercard of Usyk vs Rico.

Zachenhuber of Germany makes his first attempt to become a champion. The 28-year-old southpaw comes off a fifth-round stoppage victory over Armin Ajrulai in June, bouncing back from a points defeat to Pawel August in April.

Kelly vs Agyarko

IBF 154-pound champion Kelly of the UK also makes his first title defense. The 32-year-old champion claimed the strap by majority decision against Bakhram Murtazaliev in January.

Undefeated Agyarko makes his first bid to claim one of boxing’s major titles. The 29-year-old Irish challenger won his previous bout last September by split decision against Ishmael Davis.

Also on undercard

The Joshua vs Prenga undercard also includes:

A super featherweight bout between Japan’s Reito Tsutsumi (4-0, 3 KOs) and Mexico’s Alvino Herrera Meza (18-0-2, 11 KOs).

A light heavyweight matchup between Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khyzhniak (1-0, 1 KO) and France’s Lenny Patrach (8-0-1, 5 KOs).

Full Joshua vs Prenga fight card

Anthony Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) vs. Kristian Prenga (20-1, 20 KOs), 12 rounds, heavyweight

Hamzah Sheeraz (23-0-1, 19 KOs) vs. Simon Zachenhuber (29-1, 18 KOs), 12 rounds, Sheeraz’s WBO super middleweight title

Josh Kelly (18-1-1, 9 KOs) vs. Caoimhin Agyarko (18-0, 7 KOs), 12 rounds, Kelly’s IBF super welterweight title

Reito Tsutsumi (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Alvino Herrera Meza (18-0-2, 11 KOs), 10 rounds, super featherweight

Oleksandr Khyzhniak (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Lenny Patrach (8-0-1, 5 KOs), 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Jacob Bank (19-0, 11 KOs) vs. Pawel August (18-0, 7 KOs), 8 rounds, super middleweight

Mikie Tallon (14-0, 3 KOs) vs. Orlando Pino (17-3, 11 KOs), 8 rounds, super flyweight

Nishant Dev (6-0, 4 KOs) vs. Cesar Diaz (10-2, 5 KOs), 8 rounds, super welterweight

Ziyad Almaayouf (7-1-1, 1 KO) vs. Frank Lucian Mango (8-1, 5 KOs), 8 rounds, welterweight

Mohammed Alakel (8-0, 2 KOs) vs. Lydon Chircop (8-4, 4 KOs), 6 rounds, lightweight

Sultan Almohammed (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Efren Besalduch (3-3-1, 1 KO), 4 rounds, super featherweight

Omar Hikal (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Brian Castellano (2-1), 4 rounds, super middleweight

Mohamed Mabrouk Yehya (1-0) vs. Bryan Zapata (5-9-1, 4 KOs), 4 rounds, super lightweight