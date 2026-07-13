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Hamzah Sheeraz and Josh Kelly lead Joshua vs Prenga undercard

The undercard features two title fights as Hamzah Sheeraz faces Simon Zachenhuber and Josh Kelly meets Caoimhin Agyarko

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Hamzah Sheeraz making his ring walk during his bout against Alem Begic
Hamzah Sheeraz making his ring walk during his bout against Alem Begic in Giza, Egypt, on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

The full Joshua vs Prenga undercard has been announced, featuring a total of 12 bouts, including two title defenses for Hamzah Sheeraz and Josh Kelly. The event, initially set to take place in Riyadh on July 25, was moved to Jeddah.

  • Sheeraz (23-0-1, 19 KOs) defends his WBO super middleweight title against Simon Zachenhuber (29-1, 18 KOs).
  • Kelly (18-1-1, 9 KOs) puts his IBF super welterweight title on the line against Caoimhin Agyarko (18-0, 7 KOs).

In the main event, Britain’s former unified heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist Anthony Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) returns to the ring against Albania’s Kristian Prenga (20-1, 20 KOs).

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Sheeraz vs Zachenhuber

  • Sheeraz of the UK makes the first defense of his WBO 168-pound title. The unbeaten 27-year-old champion claimed the vacant belt by second-round knockout against Alem Begic in May on the undercard of Usyk vs Rico.
  • Zachenhuber of Germany makes his first attempt to become a champion. The 28-year-old southpaw comes off a fifth-round stoppage victory over Armin Ajrulai in June, bouncing back from a points defeat to Pawel August in April.

Kelly vs Agyarko

  • IBF 154-pound champion Kelly of the UK also makes his first title defense. The 32-year-old champion claimed the strap by majority decision against Bakhram Murtazaliev in January.
  • Undefeated Agyarko makes his first bid to claim one of boxing’s major titles. The 29-year-old Irish challenger won his previous bout last September by split decision against Ishmael Davis.

Also on undercard

The Joshua vs Prenga undercard also includes:

  • A super featherweight bout between Japan’s Reito Tsutsumi (4-0, 3 KOs) and Mexico’s Alvino Herrera Meza (18-0-2, 11 KOs).
  • A light heavyweight matchup between Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khyzhniak (1-0, 1 KO) and France’s Lenny Patrach (8-0-1, 5 KOs).

Full Joshua vs Prenga fight card

  • Anthony Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) vs. Kristian Prenga (20-1, 20 KOs), 12 rounds, heavyweight
  • Hamzah Sheeraz (23-0-1, 19 KOs) vs. Simon Zachenhuber (29-1, 18 KOs), 12 rounds, Sheeraz’s WBO super middleweight title
  • Josh Kelly (18-1-1, 9 KOs) vs. Caoimhin Agyarko (18-0, 7 KOs), 12 rounds, Kelly’s IBF super welterweight title
  • Reito Tsutsumi (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Alvino Herrera Meza (18-0-2, 11 KOs), 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Oleksandr Khyzhniak (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Lenny Patrach (8-0-1, 5 KOs), 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Jacob Bank (19-0, 11 KOs) vs. Pawel August (18-0, 7 KOs), 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Mikie Tallon (14-0, 3 KOs) vs. Orlando Pino (17-3, 11 KOs), 8 rounds, super flyweight
  • Nishant Dev (6-0, 4 KOs) vs. Cesar Diaz (10-2, 5 KOs), 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Ziyad Almaayouf (7-1-1, 1 KO) vs. Frank Lucian Mango (8-1, 5 KOs), 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Mohammed Alakel (8-0, 2 KOs) vs. Lydon Chircop (8-4, 4 KOs), 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Sultan Almohammed (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Efren Besalduch (3-3-1, 1 KO), 4 rounds, super featherweight
  • Omar Hikal (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Brian Castellano (2-1), 4 rounds, super middleweight
  • Mohamed Mabrouk Yehya (1-0) vs. Bryan Zapata (5-9-1, 4 KOs), 4 rounds, super lightweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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