Hamzah Sheeraz and Josh Kelly lead Joshua vs Prenga undercard

The full Joshua vs Prenga undercard has been announced, featuring a total of 12 bouts, including two title defenses for Hamzah Sheeraz and Josh Kelly. The event, initially set to take place in Riyadh on July 25, was moved to Jeddah.
- Sheeraz (23-0-1, 19 KOs) defends his WBO super middleweight title against Simon Zachenhuber (29-1, 18 KOs).
- Kelly (18-1-1, 9 KOs) puts his IBF super welterweight title on the line against Caoimhin Agyarko (18-0, 7 KOs).
In the main event, Britain’s former unified heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist Anthony Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) returns to the ring against Albania’s Kristian Prenga (20-1, 20 KOs).
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Sheeraz vs Zachenhuber
- Sheeraz of the UK makes the first defense of his WBO 168-pound title. The unbeaten 27-year-old champion claimed the vacant belt by second-round knockout against Alem Begic in May on the undercard of Usyk vs Rico.
- Zachenhuber of Germany makes his first attempt to become a champion. The 28-year-old southpaw comes off a fifth-round stoppage victory over Armin Ajrulai in June, bouncing back from a points defeat to Pawel August in April.
Kelly vs Agyarko
- IBF 154-pound champion Kelly of the UK also makes his first title defense. The 32-year-old champion claimed the strap by majority decision against Bakhram Murtazaliev in January.
- Undefeated Agyarko makes his first bid to claim one of boxing’s major titles. The 29-year-old Irish challenger won his previous bout last September by split decision against Ishmael Davis.
Also on undercard
The Joshua vs Prenga undercard also includes:
- A super featherweight bout between Japan’s Reito Tsutsumi (4-0, 3 KOs) and Mexico’s Alvino Herrera Meza (18-0-2, 11 KOs).
- A light heavyweight matchup between Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khyzhniak (1-0, 1 KO) and France’s Lenny Patrach (8-0-1, 5 KOs).
Full Joshua vs Prenga fight card
- Anthony Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) vs. Kristian Prenga (20-1, 20 KOs), 12 rounds, heavyweight
- Hamzah Sheeraz (23-0-1, 19 KOs) vs. Simon Zachenhuber (29-1, 18 KOs), 12 rounds, Sheeraz’s WBO super middleweight title
- Josh Kelly (18-1-1, 9 KOs) vs. Caoimhin Agyarko (18-0, 7 KOs), 12 rounds, Kelly’s IBF super welterweight title
- Reito Tsutsumi (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Alvino Herrera Meza (18-0-2, 11 KOs), 10 rounds, super featherweight
- Oleksandr Khyzhniak (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Lenny Patrach (8-0-1, 5 KOs), 8 rounds, light heavyweight
- Jacob Bank (19-0, 11 KOs) vs. Pawel August (18-0, 7 KOs), 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Mikie Tallon (14-0, 3 KOs) vs. Orlando Pino (17-3, 11 KOs), 8 rounds, super flyweight
- Nishant Dev (6-0, 4 KOs) vs. Cesar Diaz (10-2, 5 KOs), 8 rounds, super welterweight
- Ziyad Almaayouf (7-1-1, 1 KO) vs. Frank Lucian Mango (8-1, 5 KOs), 8 rounds, welterweight
- Mohammed Alakel (8-0, 2 KOs) vs. Lydon Chircop (8-4, 4 KOs), 6 rounds, lightweight
- Sultan Almohammed (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Efren Besalduch (3-3-1, 1 KO), 4 rounds, super featherweight
- Omar Hikal (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Brian Castellano (2-1), 4 rounds, super middleweight
- Mohamed Mabrouk Yehya (1-0) vs. Bryan Zapata (5-9-1, 4 KOs), 4 rounds, super lightweight
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