Denys Berinchyk to face Sam Noakes on Itauma vs Hrgovic undercard

The bout between Denys Berinchyk and Sam Noakes is expected to feature on the undercard of Moses Itauma vs Filip Hrgovic at The O2 in London on August 29.
- Queensberry Promotions has yet to officially announce the matchup, although BoxingScene has reported that it is “likely” to be added to the event.
Former WBO lightweight champion Berinchyk (19-1, 9 KOs) of Ukraine hasn’t fought since last February, when he lost his title by fourth-round knockout to Keyshawn Davis. The 38-year-old became champion in his previous bout in mid-2024, defeating Emanuel Navarrete by split decision.
Noakes (18-1, 16 KOs) of the UK comes off a second-round stoppage victory over Benito Sanchez Garcia in May. With the win, the 28-year-old bounced back from a decision defeat to Abdullah Mason last November in his bid to claim the vacant WBO lightweight title.
- Headlining the card on August 29 in London, Slovakian-born British heavyweight Moses Itauma (14-0, 12 KOs) faces Croatia’s Filip Hrgovic (20-1, 15 KOs).
The full undercard is expected to be announced shortly.