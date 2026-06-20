Moses Itauma faces Filip Hrgovic in London this August

Undefeated heavyweight Moses Itauma faces former interim IBF title challenger Filip Hrgovic on Saturday, August 29, at The O2 in London, England. The 12-round bout headlines Queensberry’s card billed as “Natural Born Thriller.”

Slovakian-born UK-based 21-year-old southpaw Itauma (14-0, 12 KOs) comes off a fifth-round stoppage victory over Jermaine Franklin in March.

Croatia’s 34-year-old Hrgovic (20-1, 15 KOs) defeated Dave Allen by third-round TKO in May and recorded his third straight win since falling short to Daniel Dubois.

Tickets for the event go on sale Wednesday, June 24, via AXS.com.

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The two fighters are scheduled to preview their bout and face off at a launch press conference in London on Monday, June 22.

“This has got all the makings of a classic heavyweight confrontation and we were determined to get it over the line,” said promoter Frank Warren. “This fight is the litmus test Moses is ready for and it is the one he wanted. Filip believes it will be too much too soon for the young star.”

“At The O2 on August 29th we will find out on what will be another incredible night for British boxing.”

The undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.