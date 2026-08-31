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Teofimo Lopez targets winner of Garcia vs Benn next over Jack Catterall

Lopez is the newly crowned WBA champion at 147 lbs, while Catterall holds the secondary title. WBC champion Garcia faces Benn in September

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Teofimo Lopez during his bout against Rolando Romero
Teofimo Lopez during his bout against Rolando Romero at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 22, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Premier Boxing Champions

Teofimo Lopez is targeting the winner of Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn for a welterweight unification over a defense of his WBA title against Jack Catterall. The Ring’s Mike Coppinger reported, citing Lopez’s manager Keith Connolly.

Brooklyn native Lopez (23-2, 13 KOs) is the newly crowned WBA “Super” champion, having claimed the title against Rolando Romero by majority decision in August.

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Britain’s Catterall (33-2, 14 KOs) holds the WBA “Regular” title that he won in May by unanimous decision against Shakhram Giyasov.

Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) of Victorville, California, is scheduled to make the first defense of his WBC 147-pound title against British challenger Conor Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) on September 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Liam Paro (28-1, 16 KOs) is the division’s current IBF champion, while San Francisco’s Devin Haney (33-0, 15 KOs) is the reigning WBO champion.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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