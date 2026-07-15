Ryan Garcia faces Conor Benn in Las Vegas in September

Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 12, during Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) of Victorville, California, makes the first defense of his WBC welterweight title after dethroning Mario Barrios by unanimous decision in February.

Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) of the UK comes off a unanimous decision victory over Regis Prograis in April.

Tickets have yet to officially go on public sale. Several tickets are currently listed on Vivid Seats.

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Garcia announced the fight in May on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. The bout was confirmed on Wednesday, with UFC CEO Dana White stating in a video on social media that it is “signed.”

How to watch: The fight will stream live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on DAZN in the UK and Ireland.

The bouts featured on the undercard are expected to be announced shortly.