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Live results: Mikaela Mayer faces Chantelle Cameron for unified titles

Mikaela Mayer and Chantelle Cameron clash for the unified super welterweight titles in Birmingham, England

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Mikaela Mayer, Nakisa Bidarian and Chantelle Cameron during the weigh-in
Mikaela Mayer, Nakisa Bidarian and Chantelle Cameron during the weigh-in in Birmingham, England, on August 28, 2026. Photo credit: Most Valuable Promotions
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Mikaela Mayer faces Chantelle Cameron in a super welterweight title unification tonight (August 29) at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England.

  • LA’s three-division champion Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs), 36, puts her unified WBA and WBC titles on the line.
  • Two-weight champion Cameron (22-1, 8 KOs), 35, of Northampton, England, brings her WBO belt to the ring.

How to watch: Live on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT and on Sky Sports in the UK at 5:00 p.m. BST.

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The undercard includes:

  • London southpaw Caroline Dubois (13-0-1, 5 KOs) defending her unified WBC and WBO lightweight titles against Amelia (4-0, 1 KO) of Middletown, Connecticut.
  • Featherweight contest between San Antonio’s Reina Tellez (13-1-1, 5 KOs) and Jessica Barry (10-1, 2 KOs) of Warwick, England.
  • Super lightweight matchup between Doncaster’s three-weight champion Terri Harper (16-3-2, 6 KOs) and Miranda Reyes (9-3-1, 3 KOs) of El Paso, Texas.
  • Super bantamweight clash between Tysie Gallagher (10-2) of Luton, England, and Chicago’s Brandi Robinson.

Mayer vs Cameron results

Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)

  • Mikaela Mayer vs. Chantelle Cameron
  • Caroline Dubois vs. Amelia Moore
  • Reina Tellez vs. Jessica Barry
  • Terri Harper vs. Miranda Reyes
  • Tysie Gallagher vs. Brandi Robinson

Prelims

  • Neeraj Goyat vs. Yessin Koulali
  • Scott Melvin vs. Dylan Cheema
  • Shannon Courtenay vs. Ebonie Cotton
  • Gemma Richardson vs. Kirstie Bavington
  • Brandon Bethell vs. Jorge Luis Huerta Balleza
  • Hamza Uddin vs. Jemsi Kibazange

Mayer vs Cameron live blog

Mayer wins unified titles at 154 lbs

Watch the highlights from the Eye of the Tiger event in Montreal last October, when Mikaela Mayer defeated Mary Spencer in her previous bout to claim the unified super welterweight titles.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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