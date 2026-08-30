Dubois vs Wardley 2 official for October in London

The world championship rematch between Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley is set to take place on October 17 at The O2 in London.

The two fighters first met in Manchester in May, when Dubois (23-3, 22 KOs) defeated Wardley (20-1-1, 19 KOs) by 11th-round TKO to become the new WBO heavyweight champion.

Queensberry Promotions confirmed their second showdown during the Itauma vs Hrgovic broadcast on Saturday.

The promotion also announced two more events scheduled through December.

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Buatsi vs Hutchinson 2

Joshua Buatsi (20-1, 13 KOs) faces Willy Hutchinson (20-2, 14 KOs) in a rematch on November 7 at AO Arena in Manchester.

Buatsi won their first fight in September 2024, taking a split decision over Hutchinson to claim the interim WBO light heavyweight title.

Their second clash is for the vacant interim WBC title at 175 lbs.

Ghanaian-born British fighter Buatsi comes off a majority decision victory over Zach Parker last November, while Hutchinson of Scotland scored a unanimous decision over Ezra Taylor in March, earning his second win in a row.

Cacace vs Ball

Anthony Cacace (25-1, 9 KOs) defends his WBA super featherweight title against former champion Nick Ball (23-1-1, 13 KOs) on December 19 at The O2 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Belfast native Cacace makes the first defense of the belt he claimed in March, dethroning James Dickens by unanimous decision.

Liverpool’s Ball looks to once again become a champion after dropping his WBA featherweight title by 12th-round TKO against Brandon Figueroa in February.

All three events will be streamed live on DAZN.

The undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.