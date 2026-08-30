Dubois vs Wardley 2 official for October in London

The world championship rematch between Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley is set to take place on October 17 at The O2 in London.
- The two fighters first met in Manchester in May, when Dubois (23-3, 22 KOs) defeated Wardley (20-1-1, 19 KOs) by 11th-round TKO to become the new WBO heavyweight champion.
- Queensberry Promotions confirmed their second showdown during the Itauma vs Hrgovic broadcast on Saturday.
The promotion also announced two more events scheduled through December.
Buatsi vs Hutchinson 2
Joshua Buatsi (20-1, 13 KOs) faces Willy Hutchinson (20-2, 14 KOs) in a rematch on November 7 at AO Arena in Manchester.
- Buatsi won their first fight in September 2024, taking a split decision over Hutchinson to claim the interim WBO light heavyweight title.
- Their second clash is for the vacant interim WBC title at 175 lbs.
Ghanaian-born British fighter Buatsi comes off a majority decision victory over Zach Parker last November, while Hutchinson of Scotland scored a unanimous decision over Ezra Taylor in March, earning his second win in a row.
Cacace vs Ball
Anthony Cacace (25-1, 9 KOs) defends his WBA super featherweight title against former champion Nick Ball (23-1-1, 13 KOs) on December 19 at The O2 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
- Belfast native Cacace makes the first defense of the belt he claimed in March, dethroning James Dickens by unanimous decision.
- Liverpool’s Ball looks to once again become a champion after dropping his WBA featherweight title by 12th-round TKO against Brandon Figueroa in February.
All three events will be streamed live on DAZN.
The undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.