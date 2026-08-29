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BKFC 92 Boston live results: Stewart defends title against Gigliotti

BKFC 92 features Kai Stewart defending his featherweight title against Harry Gigliotti at Fenway Park in Boston

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Kai Stewart and Harry Gigliotti at the BKFC 92 Boston weigh-in
Kai Stewart and Harry Gigliotti at the weigh-in in Boston, Massachusetts, on August 28, 2026. Photo credit: BKFC
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BKFC 92: Stewart vs Gigliotti airs live tonight (Saturday, August 29) from Fenway Park in Boston.

  • In the main event, Kai Stewart (9-0) of Great Falls, Montana, defends his featherweight title against Harry Gigliotti (6-0) of Haverhill, Massachusetts.
  • In the co-main event, “The Queen of Violence” Christine Ferea (11-1) of Las Vegas defends her bantamweight title against Argentina’s Sofia Landi.

How to watch: Live on the BKFC App at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

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BKFC 92 Boston results

Main card (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

  • Kai Stewart vs. Harry Gigliotti
  • Christine Ferea vs. Sofia Landi
  • Joe Lauzon vs. Stash Kuykendall
  • Peter Barrett vs. Elijah Harris
  • Rico Disciullo vs. Tray Martin
  • Charles Rosa vs. Charon Spain
  • Pat Casey vs. Dallas Davison
  • Taylor Starling vs. Kat Paprocki
  • Guilherme Viana vs. Robinson Perez

Prelims (6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)

  • James Murrin vs. Chris Rooney
  • Jake Pilla vs. Angelo Colon
  • David Burke vs. David Simpson

BKFC 92 Boston live blog

Video: Stewart vs Duran

Watch the fight between Kai Stewart and Bryan Duran from BKFC 62 Hollywood in mid-2024.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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