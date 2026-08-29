BKFC 92 Boston live results: Stewart defends title against Gigliotti

BKFC 92: Stewart vs Gigliotti airs live tonight (Saturday, August 29) from Fenway Park in Boston.
- In the main event, Kai Stewart (9-0) of Great Falls, Montana, defends his featherweight title against Harry Gigliotti (6-0) of Haverhill, Massachusetts.
- In the co-main event, “The Queen of Violence” Christine Ferea (11-1) of Las Vegas defends her bantamweight title against Argentina’s Sofia Landi.
How to watch: Live on the BKFC App at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.
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BKFC 92 Boston results
Main card (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)
- Kai Stewart vs. Harry Gigliotti
- Christine Ferea vs. Sofia Landi
- Joe Lauzon vs. Stash Kuykendall
- Peter Barrett vs. Elijah Harris
- Rico Disciullo vs. Tray Martin
- Charles Rosa vs. Charon Spain
- Pat Casey vs. Dallas Davison
- Taylor Starling vs. Kat Paprocki
- Guilherme Viana vs. Robinson Perez
Prelims (6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)
- James Murrin vs. Chris Rooney
- Jake Pilla vs. Angelo Colon
- David Burke vs. David Simpson
BKFC 92 Boston live blog
Video: Stewart vs Duran
Watch the fight between Kai Stewart and Bryan Duran from BKFC 62 Hollywood in mid-2024.
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