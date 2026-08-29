BKFC 92 Boston live results: Stewart defends title against Gigliotti

BKFC 92: Stewart vs Gigliotti airs live tonight (Saturday, August 29) from Fenway Park in Boston.

In the main event, Kai Stewart (9-0) of Great Falls, Montana, defends his featherweight title against Harry Gigliotti (6-0) of Haverhill, Massachusetts.

In the co-main event, “The Queen of Violence” Christine Ferea (11-1) of Las Vegas defends her bantamweight title against Argentina’s Sofia Landi.

How to watch: Live on the BKFC App at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

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BKFC 92 Boston results

Main card (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

Kai Stewart vs. Harry Gigliotti

Christine Ferea vs. Sofia Landi

Joe Lauzon vs. Stash Kuykendall

Peter Barrett vs. Elijah Harris

Rico Disciullo vs. Tray Martin

Charles Rosa vs. Charon Spain

Pat Casey vs. Dallas Davison

Taylor Starling vs. Kat Paprocki

Guilherme Viana vs. Robinson Perez

Prelims (6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)

James Murrin vs. Chris Rooney

Jake Pilla vs. Angelo Colon

David Burke vs. David Simpson

BKFC 92 Boston live blog August 29, 2026 12:03 AM EDT Video: Stewart vs Duran Watch the fight between Kai Stewart and Bryan Duran from BKFC 62 Hollywood in mid-2024.