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Usyk targets Wilder fight in the U.S. next March

Oleksandr Usyk looks to face Deontay Wilder in what is expected to be his final fight

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Oleksandr Usyk during the Glory in Giza Media Day
Oleksandr Usyk during the Glory in Giza Media Day in Giza, Egypt, on May 20, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk is still looking to face Deontay Wilder, with the heavyweight bout targeted for next March in the U.S.

  • Ukraine’s three-time, two-division undisputed champion Usyk (25-0, 16 KOs) had previously said he wanted to face Wilder (45-4-1, 43 KOs) in 2026, but the fight did not materialize.
  • Instead, former WBC champion Wilder, 40, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, fought Derek Chisora in April, taking a split decision victory.
  • Usyk, 39, returned to the ring in May, scoring an 11th-round TKO victory against former kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven.

The Ring’s Mike Coppinger reported on Monday, citing Usyk’s advisor Sergey Lapin. Coppinger said Team Usyk is “talking to different U.S. promoters” and hopes to finalize the fight for March 2027.

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In June, Usyk vacated his titles, stating that he had “one last dance” left.

Wilder has also previously expressed interest in facing Usyk.

Further details on the proposed Usyk vs Wilder fight are expected to follow.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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