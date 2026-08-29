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Live results: Lester Martinez defends title against Luka Plantic

Lester Martinez defends his interim WBC super middleweight title against Luka Plantic in Los Angeles

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Lester Martinez makes his ring walk ahead of his bout
Lester Martinez makes his ring walk ahead of his bout against Christian Mbilli at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 13, 2025. Photo by Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Netflix
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Lester Martinez defends his interim WBC super middleweight title against Luka Plantic tonight (Saturday, August 29) at USC Galen Center in Los Angeles.

  • Guatemala’s 30-year-old Martinez (20-0-1, 16 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt he claimed in March by unanimous decision against Immanuwel Aleem.
  • Croatia’s 29-year-old Plantic (30-0, 10 KOs) makes his first title attempt in his first fight in the U.S.

How to watch: Live on ProBox TV at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

  • Light heavyweight bout between Puerto Rican Najee Lopez (16-0, 13 KOs) and Juan Carrillo (15-0, 11 KOs) of Colombia.
  • Super bantamweight contest between San Antonio’s Ramon Cardenas (27-2, 15 KOs) and Colombia’s Leonardo Carrillo (20-1-1, 9 KOs).
  • Lightweight matchup between Mexico’s Luis Torres Valenzuela (22-1, 13 KOs) and Jordan White (20-2, 12 KOs) of Landover, Maryland.
  • Middleweight clash between Weljon Mindoro (17-0-1, 16 KOs) of the Philippines and Mexico’s Carlos Ocampo (38-4, 26 KOs), who returns after a defeat to Callum Walsh at Zuffa Boxing 1.

Martinez vs Plantic results

(5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT)

  • Lester Martinez vs. Luka Plantic
  • Najee Lopez vs. Juan Carrillo
  • Ramon Cardenas vs. Leonardo Carrillo
  • Weljon Mindoro vs. Carlos Ocampo
  • Luis Torres Valenzuela vs. Jordan White

Martinez vs Plantic live blog

Martinez vs Mbilli Highlights

Watch the fight highlights between Lester Martinez and Christian Mbilli as they clash on the Canelo vs Crawford undercard last September.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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