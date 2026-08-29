Live results: Moses Itauma faces Filip Hrgovic for heavyweight title

Moses Itauma faces Filip Hrgovic for the vacant IBF heavyweight title tonight (Saturday, August 29) at The O2 in London, England.
- The bout features Slovakian-British unbeaten southpaw Itauma (14-0, 12 KOs) against Croatia’s former interim title challenger Hrgovic (20-1, 15 KOs).
- The No. 3 and No. 4 ranked contenders clash for the belt vacated by Oleksandr Usyk in June.
- The fighters weighed in at 241.7 lbs and 236.2 lbs, respectively.
- Itauma, 21, comes off a stoppage victory over Jermaine Franklin in March, while Hrgovic, 34, TKO’d David Allen in May.
How to watch: Live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST.
Advertisement
The undercard includes:
- Lightweight bout between British former world title challenger Sam Noakes (18-1, 16 KOs) and former WBO champion Denys Berinchyk (19-1, 9 KOs) of Ukraine.
- Heavyweight matchup between Albania’s Nelson Hysa (24-0, 22 KOs) and Germany-based Thomas Narmo (14-0, 14 KOs) of Norway.
- Welterweight battle between UK-based Constantin Ursu (15-0, 6 KOs) of Moldova and British Ben Vaughan (12-2, 4 KOs).
- Heavyweight contest between Italy’s Guido Vianello (14-3-1, 12 KOs) and Moses Jolly (12-0, 8 KOs) of Wales.
In a cruiserweight bout on the prelims, Aloys Youmbi (11-1, 9 KOs) now faces Sherif Musah (4-2-1, 2 KOs), who replaced Mike Perez (32-3-1, 22 KOs).
Itauma vs Hrgovic results
Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)
- Moses Itauma vs. Filip Hrgovic
- Sam Noakes vs. Denys Berinchyk
- Nelson Hysa vs. Thomas Narmo
- Constantin Ursu vs. Ben Vaughan
- Guido Vianello vs. Moses Jolly
Prelims (11:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. BST)
- Aloys Youmbi vs. Sherif Musah
- Hassan Ishaq vs. Enzo Bahiano Munoz
- Arbnor Jashari vs. Numan Hussain
- Tony Curtis vs. Imad Naseeb
- Frankie Wood vs. Callum Lee
- Sam King vs. Jack Swallow
- Zayn Ahmed vs. Liam Fitzmaurice
Itauma vs Hrgovic live blog
Free Prelims
The live blog will cover the main card. You can watch the prelims below, with results added as the main card gets underway.
Advertisement