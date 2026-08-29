Live results: Mauricio Lara faces Carlos Ornelas in all-Mexican clash

Mauricio Lara faces Carlos Ornelas tonight (Saturday, August 29) at CDAM in Guadalajara. The all-Mexican showdown is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

Former WBA featherweight champion Lara (30-3-2, 23 KOs) of Mexico City aims for his fifth straight victory since his loss to Leigh Wood.

Ornelas (29-5, 16 KOs) of Rosarito, Baja California, targets his second win in a row since his defeat to Abdullah Mason.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

All-Mexican featherweight matchup between Jorge Mata (22-3, 14 KOs) and Luis Ronaldo Ruelas Martinez (18-3-2, 13 KOs).

All-Mexican featherweight battle between Brandon Mosqueda (14-0, 10 KOs) and Edwin Palomares (19-7-3, 9 KOs).

Super bantamweight clash between San Antonio’s Joshua Franco (18-2-3, 8 KOs) and Mexico’s Santiago Barajas (9-1-2, 4 KOs).

Lara vs Ornelas results

(8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Mauricio Lara vs. Carlos Ornelas

Jorge Mata vs. Luis Ronaldo Ruelas Martinez

Brandon Mosqueda vs. Edwin Palomares

Joshua Franco vs. Santiago Barajas

Roberto Andrew Carbajal Mendoza vs. Lenin Ulises Barron Acosta

Hector Daniel Carbajal Mendoza vs. Aldo Axel Aran Gaona

Lara vs Ornelas live blog August 29, 2026 2:15 AM EDT Official Weigh-In Watch Mauricio Lara and Carlos Ornelas as they weigh in and face off ahead of their bout.