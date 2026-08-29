Live results: Mauricio Lara faces Carlos Ornelas in all-Mexican clash

Mauricio Lara faces Carlos Ornelas tonight (Saturday, August 29) at CDAM in Guadalajara. The all-Mexican showdown is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.
- Former WBA featherweight champion Lara (30-3-2, 23 KOs) of Mexico City aims for his fifth straight victory since his loss to Leigh Wood.
- Ornelas (29-5, 16 KOs) of Rosarito, Baja California, targets his second win in a row since his defeat to Abdullah Mason.
How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
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The undercard includes:
- All-Mexican featherweight matchup between Jorge Mata (22-3, 14 KOs) and Luis Ronaldo Ruelas Martinez (18-3-2, 13 KOs).
- All-Mexican featherweight battle between Brandon Mosqueda (14-0, 10 KOs) and Edwin Palomares (19-7-3, 9 KOs).
- Super bantamweight clash between San Antonio’s Joshua Franco (18-2-3, 8 KOs) and Mexico’s Santiago Barajas (9-1-2, 4 KOs).
Lara vs Ornelas results
(8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- Mauricio Lara vs. Carlos Ornelas
- Jorge Mata vs. Luis Ronaldo Ruelas Martinez
- Brandon Mosqueda vs. Edwin Palomares
- Joshua Franco vs. Santiago Barajas
- Roberto Andrew Carbajal Mendoza vs. Lenin Ulises Barron Acosta
- Hector Daniel Carbajal Mendoza vs. Aldo Axel Aran Gaona
Lara vs Ornelas live blog
Official Weigh-In
Watch Mauricio Lara and Carlos Ornelas as they weigh in and face off ahead of their bout.
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