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Live results: Mauricio Lara faces Carlos Ornelas in all-Mexican clash

Mauricio Lara and Carlos Ornelas square off in a super featherweight bout in Guadalajara, Mexico

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Mauricio Lara and Carlos Ornelas face off ahead of their bout
Mauricio Lara and Carlos Ornelas face off during the weigh-in in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on August 28, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing
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Mauricio Lara faces Carlos Ornelas tonight (Saturday, August 29) at CDAM in Guadalajara. The all-Mexican showdown is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

  • Former WBA featherweight champion Lara (30-3-2, 23 KOs) of Mexico City aims for his fifth straight victory since his loss to Leigh Wood.
  • Ornelas (29-5, 16 KOs) of Rosarito, Baja California, targets his second win in a row since his defeat to Abdullah Mason.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

  • All-Mexican featherweight matchup between Jorge Mata (22-3, 14 KOs) and Luis Ronaldo Ruelas Martinez (18-3-2, 13 KOs).
  • All-Mexican featherweight battle between Brandon Mosqueda (14-0, 10 KOs) and Edwin Palomares (19-7-3, 9 KOs).
  • Super bantamweight clash between San Antonio’s Joshua Franco (18-2-3, 8 KOs) and Mexico’s Santiago Barajas (9-1-2, 4 KOs).

Lara vs Ornelas results

(8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Mauricio Lara vs. Carlos Ornelas
  • Jorge Mata vs. Luis Ronaldo Ruelas Martinez
  • Brandon Mosqueda vs. Edwin Palomares
  • Joshua Franco vs. Santiago Barajas
  • Roberto Andrew Carbajal Mendoza vs. Lenin Ulises Barron Acosta
  • Hector Daniel Carbajal Mendoza vs. Aldo Axel Aran Gaona

Lara vs Ornelas live blog

Official Weigh-In

Watch Mauricio Lara and Carlos Ornelas as they weigh in and face off ahead of their bout.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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