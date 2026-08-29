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Live results: Brandon Moore faces Bryant Jennings in heavyweight showdown

Brandon Moore and Bryant Jennings square off in a heavyweight bout at Fox Theatre in Detroit

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Brandon Moore and Bryant Jennings during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Brandon Moore and Bryant Jennings during the weigh-in in Detroit, Michigan, on August 28, 2026. Photo by Andrew Potter / Salita Promotions
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Brandon Moore faces Bryant Jennings in a 10-round heavyweight bout tonight (Saturday, August 29) at Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan.

  • Ranked No. 14 by the WBO, Moore (19-1, 10 KOs) of Lakeland, Florida, aims for his sixth win in a row since his loss to Richard Torrez Jr.
  • Middletown, Delaware-based former title challenger Jennings (27-4, 15 KOs) of Philadelphia targets his fourth straight victory since his defeat to Joe Joyce.

How to watch: Live on Wynn Records Network at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

  • Lightweight featured fight between San Diego’s Jonny Mansour (7-0, 2 KOs) and Ernest Bustos (6-2, 2 KOs) of Galveston, Texas, contested after the main event. Bustos replaced the originally announced Richard Segura.
  • Super featherweight matchup between San Diego’s Julius Ballo (3-0) and Julian Gomez-Clemons (2-1, 2 KOs) of Columbia, SC.
  • Heavyweight clash between Flint’s Sardius Simmons (8-0, 4 KOs) and Detrailous Webster (9-5, 5 KOs) of Courtland, MS.
  • Flyweight battle between Jasmine Hampton (2-0, 2 KOs) of Ann Arbor, MI, and Gloria Munguilla (8-3) of Los Angeles.

Moore vs Jennings results

Main card (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

  • Brandon Moore vs. Bryant Jennings
  • Jonny Mansour vs. Ernest Bustos
  • Julius Ballo vs. Julian Gomez-Clemons
  • Sardius Simmons vs. Detrailous Webster
  • Jasmine Hampton vs. Gloria Munguilla

Prelims

  • Husam Al Mashhadi vs. Seantorius Martin
  • Richard Fernandez Jr vs. Joshua Moreno
  • Lance Smith vs. Marlin Sims
  • Savannah Tini vs. Calista Silgado
  • Sai Maldonado vs. Dmytro Kruhalskyi

Moore vs Jennings live blog

Moore vs Savage – Full Fight

Watch Brandon Moore’s previous fight against DeAndre Savage at Fox Theatre in Detroit last September.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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