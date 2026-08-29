Live results: Brandon Moore faces Bryant Jennings in heavyweight showdown

Brandon Moore faces Bryant Jennings in a 10-round heavyweight bout tonight (Saturday, August 29) at Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan.

Ranked No. 14 by the WBO, Moore (19-1, 10 KOs) of Lakeland, Florida, aims for his sixth win in a row since his loss to Richard Torrez Jr.

Middletown, Delaware-based former title challenger Jennings (27-4, 15 KOs) of Philadelphia targets his fourth straight victory since his defeat to Joe Joyce.

How to watch: Live on Wynn Records Network at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

Lightweight featured fight between San Diego’s Jonny Mansour (7-0, 2 KOs) and Ernest Bustos (6-2, 2 KOs) of Galveston, Texas, contested after the main event. Bustos replaced the originally announced Richard Segura.

Super featherweight matchup between San Diego’s Julius Ballo (3-0) and Julian Gomez-Clemons (2-1, 2 KOs) of Columbia, SC.

Heavyweight clash between Flint’s Sardius Simmons (8-0, 4 KOs) and Detrailous Webster (9-5, 5 KOs) of Courtland, MS.

Flyweight battle between Jasmine Hampton (2-0, 2 KOs) of Ann Arbor, MI, and Gloria Munguilla (8-3) of Los Angeles.

Moore vs Jennings results

Main card (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

Brandon Moore vs. Bryant Jennings

Jonny Mansour vs. Ernest Bustos

Julius Ballo vs. Julian Gomez-Clemons

Sardius Simmons vs. Detrailous Webster

Jasmine Hampton vs. Gloria Munguilla

Prelims

Husam Al Mashhadi vs. Seantorius Martin

Richard Fernandez Jr vs. Joshua Moreno

Lance Smith vs. Marlin Sims

Savannah Tini vs. Calista Silgado

Sai Maldonado vs. Dmytro Kruhalskyi

Moore vs Jennings live blog August 29, 2026 4:35 AM EDT Moore vs Savage – Full Fight Watch Brandon Moore’s previous fight against DeAndre Savage at Fox Theatre in Detroit last September.