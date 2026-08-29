Live results: Brandon Moore faces Bryant Jennings in heavyweight showdown

Brandon Moore faces Bryant Jennings in a 10-round heavyweight bout tonight (Saturday, August 29) at Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan.
- Ranked No. 14 by the WBO, Moore (19-1, 10 KOs) of Lakeland, Florida, aims for his sixth win in a row since his loss to Richard Torrez Jr.
- Middletown, Delaware-based former title challenger Jennings (27-4, 15 KOs) of Philadelphia targets his fourth straight victory since his defeat to Joe Joyce.
How to watch: Live on Wynn Records Network at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.
Advertisement
The undercard includes:
- Lightweight featured fight between San Diego’s Jonny Mansour (7-0, 2 KOs) and Ernest Bustos (6-2, 2 KOs) of Galveston, Texas, contested after the main event. Bustos replaced the originally announced Richard Segura.
- Super featherweight matchup between San Diego’s Julius Ballo (3-0) and Julian Gomez-Clemons (2-1, 2 KOs) of Columbia, SC.
- Heavyweight clash between Flint’s Sardius Simmons (8-0, 4 KOs) and Detrailous Webster (9-5, 5 KOs) of Courtland, MS.
- Flyweight battle between Jasmine Hampton (2-0, 2 KOs) of Ann Arbor, MI, and Gloria Munguilla (8-3) of Los Angeles.
Moore vs Jennings results
Main card (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)
- Brandon Moore vs. Bryant Jennings
- Jonny Mansour vs. Ernest Bustos
- Julius Ballo vs. Julian Gomez-Clemons
- Sardius Simmons vs. Detrailous Webster
- Jasmine Hampton vs. Gloria Munguilla
Prelims
- Husam Al Mashhadi vs. Seantorius Martin
- Richard Fernandez Jr vs. Joshua Moreno
- Lance Smith vs. Marlin Sims
- Savannah Tini vs. Calista Silgado
- Sai Maldonado vs. Dmytro Kruhalskyi
Moore vs Jennings live blog
Moore vs Savage – Full Fight
Watch Brandon Moore’s previous fight against DeAndre Savage at Fox Theatre in Detroit last September.
Advertisement