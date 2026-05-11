Robin Sirwan Safar and Scrappy Ramirez lead Jones vs Gualtieri undercard

Robin Sirwan Safar and John “Scrappy” Ramirez are among the fighters announced for the undercard of Amari Jones vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri. The Golden Boy event takes place at SAP Center in San Jose, California, on Friday, May 22.

Las Vegas-based Safar (19-0, 13 KOs) of Sweden is expected to face Yamil Alberto Peralta (18-1-1, 10 KOs) of Argentina in a cruiserweight bout. The opponent for Los Angeles super flyweight Ramirez (16-1, 9 KOs) is yet to be determined.

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Previously announced for the event, Safar, 33, won two fights last year, defeating Derick Miller Jr. by unanimous decision in November and Roberto Silva by fifth-round TKO in March.

34-year-old Peralta is coming off a second-round knockout victory over Juan Diaz in February. The outing was his first fight since late 2024, when he fought Ryan Rozicki to a majority draw for the interim WBC cruiserweight title.

“Scrappy” Ramirez aims for his fourth straight victory since he lost a unanimous decision to David Jimenez in his bid to claim the interim WBA super flyweight title in April 2024. In his previous bout in January, the 29-year-old defeated Byron Rojas by majority decision.

Also scheduled for the Jones vs. Gualtieri undercard:

Cruiserweight Tristan Kalkreuth (16-1, 11 KOs) of Carrollton, Texas

Bantamweight southpaw Jordan Fuentes (19-3, 1 KO) of Selma, California

Middleweight Jordan Panthen (11-2, 9 KOs) of Poughkeepsie, New York

Unbeaten super welterweight Samuel Jesus Torres aka Samuel Castellanos (4-0, 3 KOs) of Gilroy, California

Their respective opponents, along with the finalized fight card, are expected to be announced shortly.

The main event is a middleweight bout between undefeated Amari Jones (16-0, 14 KOs) of Oakland, California, and former IBF champion Vincenzo Gualtieri (25-1-1, 8 KOs) of Germany.

Big Fighters, Big Cause

Additionally, Golden Boy announced four fighters taking part in a charity boxing event, “Big Fighters, Big Cause.” The card, held in support of the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation, takes place at The Ritz-Carlton in Marina Del Rey, CA, on Wednesday, May 20.

The list of announced fighters includes:

Mexican featherweight Gael Cabrera (7-1, 4 KOs)

Los Angeles heavyweight Federico Pacheco Jr. (9-0, 6 KOs)

Welterweight Leonardo Sanchez (10-0, 8 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California

Featherweight southpaw Brandon Sanchez (10-0, 9 KOs) of Mexico