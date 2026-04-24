Amari Jones faces Vincenzo Gualtieri in San Jose in May

Amari Jones makes his second ring appearance of the year on May 22 when he faces former world champion Vincenzo Gualtieri at SAP Center at San Jose. The two fighters square off in a 12-round middleweight bout, headlining Golden Boy’s return to the Bay Area. Tickets for the DAZN-streamed event can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

“It’s been nearly 20 years since we’ve brought Golden Boy to the Bay Area, and we’re coming back with a stacked show,” said former champion-turned-promoter Oscar De La Hoya. “With one of our must-watch fighters, Amari Jones, headlining against former world champion Vincenzo Gualtieri, this is a fight where the pressure is on both men to show up and deliver to fight fans.”

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Undefeated 23-year-old Jones (16-0, 14 KOs) of Oakland, California, was last in action in February, defeating Luis Arias by fourth-round RTD on the undercard of Barrios vs. Garcia.

Gualtieri (25-1-1, 8 KOs) of Germany has earned four straight victories since dropping his IBF middleweight title to Zhanibek Alimkhanuly by TKO in October 2023. In his previous outing in January, the 33-year-old scored a decision victory over Attila Koros.

“It’s a different kind of energy when I’m home,” Jones said. “Different pressures, but they say pressure makes diamonds. On May 22nd you’re going to see me shine!”

Gualtieri said, “My goal is to become world champion again. I’m looking forward to this fight because it gives me that opportunity. I will give everything to achieve this goal again, for my family and for myself.”

In the co-feature, Las Vegas-based Robin Sirwan Safar (19-0, 13 KOs) of Sweden faces a to be announced opponent in a 12-round cruiserweight bout. The 33-year-old comes off a decision victory over Derick Miller Jr last November.

An opponent for Safar, along with other Jones vs. Gualtieri undercard bouts, is expected to be announced shortly.