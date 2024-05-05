Photos: Canelo Alvarez knocks Jaime Munguia down, retains title by decision

Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defeated Mexican-fellow Jaime Munguia by unanimous decision on Saturday, May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battled it out on the top of four-fight PPV card, highlighting Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Canelo came out on top with the scores 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112. On his way to victory by unanimous decision, in the fourth round Alvarez scored a knockdown, sending Munguia to the canvas with a left hook-uppercut.

With the win, Canelo Alvarez retained his undisputed 168-pound title for the fourth time. In addition, the 33-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco improved to 61-2-2, 39 KOs and secured his fourth win in a row.

“This win means a lot,” said Canelo. “I’m glad that I gave him this opportunity. Munguia is a great guy and a great champion. He’s gonna have a great career. I’m very proud that the whole world is watching us Mexicans.”

Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

“I took my time. I have a lot of experience. Munguia is a great fighter. He’s strong and smart. But I have 12 rounds to win the fight and I did. I did really good and I’m proud of it. He’s strong, but he’s a little slow. I could see every punch. That’s why I’m the best.”

“When I retire, my numbers will say what position I’m in. I know there’s a lot of great Mexican fighters in the past, but I’m the best fighting right now. I’m gonna rest and enjoy my family. If the money is right, I can fight right now. I’ve fought everyone and I can do what I want.”

Former WBO super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia dropped to 43-1, 34 KOs. The 27-year-old contender of Tijuana, Baja California suffered his first career defeat and didn’t succeed in becoming champion in his second weight class.

“I came out strong and was winning the early rounds,” said Munguia. “I let my hands go, but he’s a fighter with a lot of experience. The loss hurts because it’s my first loss and I felt strong.”

“There’s no doubt I would have beaten anyone else tonight. He has a lot of experience. I started well, but he’s a fighter who creates a lot of problems.”

In the co-feature on the card, San Antonio’s interim WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios defeated Fabian Andres Maidana by unanimous decision, sending the Argentinian contender to the canvas in third round along the way. Among other results, interim WBC featherweight titleholder Brandon Figueroa of Weslaco, Texas retained his belt by knockout in the ninth round against Jessie Magdaleno of Las Vegas. In the PPV opener, Lithuania’s WBA welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis successfully returned to the ring with the win by unanimous decision against Gabriel Maestre of Venezuela.

Among the prelims, welterweight Jesus Ramos of Casa Grande, Arizona got back in the win column with the ninth-round TKO against Venezuela’s Johan Gonzalez. Also at welterweight, Vito Mielnicki Jr of Belleville, New Jersey defeated Ronald Cruz of Los Angeles by unanimous decision.