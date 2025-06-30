Subscribe
Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9: First five events scheduled

Dana White's Contender Series Season 9 kicks off in August with five event in total scheduled through September

By Parviz Iskenderov
The MMA Octagon is set up at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas
The UFC Octagon is set up at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV | Chris Unger/Sciaffo LLC

The first five events have been scheduled for Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 9, featuring the MMA prospects looking to earn a contract with the UFC. The action at UFC Apex in Las Vegas begins with Week 1 on August 12.

In the main event, Ilian Bouafia (6-0) of France and Neemias Santana (7-2-1) of Brazil battle it out at middleweight. Also on the card is an all-American welterweight contest between Ty Miller (5-0) of Albuquerque, NM and New York’s Jimmy Drago (7-2).

A middleweight bout pits Damian Pinas (7-1) of Aruba against Murtaza Talha (6-1) of Bahrain. George Mangos (7-0) of Australia and Radley da Silva (7-1) of Canada meet at featherweight. Plus, Yuri Panferov (8-1) is expected to compete at middleweight.

Week 2 on August 19 is headlined by a featherweight bout between Manuel Exposito (13-2) of Argentina and Jose Delano (15-3) of Brazil. Week 3 on August 26 features an all-Brazilian light heavyweight matchup between Vitor Costa (8-1) and Ryan Gandra (7-1).

Welterweights Jack Congdon (7-1) of Massachusetts and Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (8-2) of Hermosa Beach, CA square off atop Week 4 on September 2. The headline bout of Week 5 on September 9 pits Guilherme Pat (5-0) of Brazil against Anthony Guarascio (4-0) of Largo, FL at heavyweight.

The promotion announced the first five dates for Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 9 during the broadcast of UFC 317. The rest of the lineups and additional event dates are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Parviz Iskenderov
