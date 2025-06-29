Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr full fight video highlights

Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. squared off on Saturday, June 28 at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The contest featured the Cleveland native against the former middleweight champion from Mexico. The pair battled it out at cruiserweight.

The scheduled 10-round bout went the full distance. Paul came out on top, defeating Chavez Jr. by unanimous decision.

Over the course of the fight, Paul was predominantly in control, outboxing Chavez Jr., who brought him some fight back in the fourth, ninth, and 10th rounds. In the end, the judges scored it 99-91, 97-93, and 98-92.

With the win, Jake Paul improved to 12-1, 7 KOs. The 28-year-old earned his sixth straight victory since dropping a split decision to Tommy Fury in February 2023.

39-year-old Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. dropped to 54-7-1, 34 KOs. The defeat snapped his two-fight winning streak.