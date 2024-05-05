Subscribe
Jesus Ramos makes victorious return with TKO against Johan Gonzalez

Jesus Ramos stops Johan Gonzalez on Canelo vs Munguia prelims live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jesus Ramos returned to winning ways on Saturday, May 4, when he faced Johan Gonzalez live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The welterweight bout headlined the preliminary card leading to Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia live on pay-per-view.

The scheduled for 10 rounds matchup ended prior to the final bell. The Casa Grande, Arizona native dropped his opponent of Venezuela to the canvas with a big left hook. The Las Vegas-based fighter beat the eight count, but as soon as the fight resumed, the 23-year-old southpaw was back at it throwing punches and sent back down. Referee Harvey Dock called it a day at 2 minutes and 56 seconds into the ninth round.

With the victory by TKO, Jesus Ramos improved to 21-1, 17 KOs. “El Mono” rebounded from his first career defeat last September, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Erickson Lubin.

Johan Gonzalez dropped to 34-3, 33 KOs. The 33-year-old got his three-fight winning streak snapped.

Get Canelo vs Munguia full fight card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

