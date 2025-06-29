Photos: Jake Paul bests Julio Cesar Chavez Jr by decision

Jake Paul walked away with the win on June 28 when he faced Julio Cesar Chavez Jr at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. Making his first ring appearance of the year, the native of Cleveland, Ohio defeated his opponent from Mexico by unanimous decision.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) was the more active fighter, dictated the pace and outlanded Chavez Jr. (54-7-1, 34 KOs). The latter fought back and had some success in the later rounds. In the end, the scores were 99-91, 97-93, and 98-92. One judge gave Paul nine rounds out of 10, with only one round going in favor of Chavez Jr.

Jake Paul returned to cruiserweight after facing Mike Tyson in a heavyweight bout last August. With the victory over Chavez Jr., the 28-year-old earned his sixth win in a row.

Former middleweight champion Chavez Jr. also stepped through the ropes for the first time this year. The 39-year-old native of Culiacan, Sinaloa saw his two-fight winning streak snapped.

“It was great. I love that he brought a good fight in the end, Jake Paul said at the post-fight press conference. “I think the fans got to see a great fight, with him coming out and throwing punches at me, and it makes me better. It brings the best out of me.”

“I started catching his shots, firing back, and I had to elevate tonight, rise to a different level. I’m glad the fans got to see me take some hits, but at the end of the day, it’s all good. I love a good fight.”

Jake Paul throws a jab during his bout against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, on June 28, 2025 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr during their bout at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, on June 28, 2025 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr during their bout at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, on June 28, 2025 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul throws a jab to the body during his bout against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, on June 28, 2025 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr attacks Jake Paul during their bout at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, on June 28, 2025 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul victorious over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr during their bout at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, on June 28, 2025 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr during their bout at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, on June 28, 2025 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

On Paul vs Chavez undercard

In the 12-round co-feature, two-division champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) of Mexico defeated Cuba’s former two-time cruiserweight champion Yuniel Dorticos (27-3, 25 KOs) by unanimous decision. With the victory, Ramirez made his first successful defense of the unified WBA and WBO 200-pound belts. The scores were 115-112, 115-112, and 117-110.

Among other Paul vs Chavez results, Raul Curiel (16-0-1, 14 KOs) of Mexico stopped Uruguay’s Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez (16-1-1, 9 KOs) in the fourth round at welterweight. On his way to victory, Curiel scored a knockdown, delivering a four-punch combination. The time of the stoppage was 2:09 into the round.

Julian Rodriguez (24-1, 15 KOs) of Hoboken, NJ knocked out Avious Griffin (17-1, 16 KOs) of Chattanooga, TN in the 10th round of their matchup at welterweight. Rodriguez dominated Griffin after landing a big hook. The time was 2:55 into the round.

Floyd Schofield (19-0, 13 KOs) of Jersey City, NJ eliminated former champion Tevin Farmer (33-9-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA in the first round at lightweight. Schofield twice sent Farmer to the canvas, and the referee stepped in to call it a day while he was on the edge of flooring him again. The time was 1:18 into the round.

Yuniel Dorticos punches Gilberto Ramirez during their bout at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, on June 28, 2025 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Gilberto Ramirez punches Yuniel Dorticos during their bout at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, on June 28, 2025 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Raul Curiel punches Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez during their bout at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, on June 28, 2025 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Julian Rodriguez dominates Avious Griffin during their bout at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, on June 28, 2025 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Floyd Schofield punches Tevin Farmer during their bout at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, on June 28, 2025 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Holly Holm victorious over Yolanda Vega Ochoa during their bout at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, on June 28, 2025 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

On Paul vs Chavez prelims

Atop the Paul vs Chavez prelims, former UFC bantamweight and WBC welterweight champion Holly Holm (34-2-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, NM successfully returned to the boxing ring, earning a unanimous decision over Yolanda Vega Ochoa (10-1, 1 KO) of Mexico. After 10 rounds at lightweight, all three judges scored the fight 100-90.

Plus, John “Scrappy” Ramirez (15-1, 9 KOs) defeated Josue Jesus Morales (38-19-5, 14 KOs) by unanimous decision at super flyweight. After eight rounds, the scores were 79-73, 80-72, and 80-72.